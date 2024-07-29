Highlights Southampton are ahead of Leeds United in the race to sign Crystal Palace starlet Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Rak-Sakyi prefers Southampton for potential Premier League football over a loan offer from Championship side Leeds.

Southampton need to bolster their attacking ranks with Rak-Sakyi's firepower in light of recent departures.

Southampton could have edged ahead of Leeds United in the race to sign Crystal Palace starlet Jesurun Rak-Sakyi - with the premise of Premier League football meaning that the young winger has selected the Saints ahead of the Yorkshire club should he move away from Selhurst Park this summer.

Rak-Sakyi enjoyed his breakthrough season in first-team football at League One outfit Charlton Athletic two years ago, but after a lacklustre season with limited opportunities for Palace in the top-flight last season, he needs game time to aid his development. And after a strong season for the Saints in which they earned promotion to the top-flight, Rak-Sakyi could make his way to St. Mary's - by reportedly preferring them over Leeds with both sides vying for his signature.

Rak-Sakyi "Chooses" Southampton as Preferred Destination

The Eagles star has a variety of options to select from

The report from Football Insider states that Rak-Sakyi has chosen his preferred destination if he is to move on this summer - with Southampton being picked over Leeds if the Saints can agree a deal with the Eagles before the window slams shut at the end of August.

Southampton have seen a £7million bid rejected from Palace for the youngster's talents already, and reports have stated that they are readying a £12million bid for his services - though that hasn't come to fruition yet, with just over a month to go in the market.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's League One statistics - Charlton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 43 2nd Goals 15 1st Assists 8 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.9 1st Shots Per Game 2.1 1st Match rating 7.03 1st

Former Leeds and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson told Football Insider that Leeds remain interested in Rak-Sakyi, but they have been put off by the players' preference of a move to the south coast, with Premier League football on offer under Russell Martin.

Robinson has told the publication that Palace are 'not keen' to see Rak-Sakyi leave, and would prefer him to make a loan move - which would benefit Leeds - instead, but the player's decision would rather see him move to the top-flight. He said:

“From what I’m hearing from Leeds, it would be a loan deal. I think that’s one the club will be looking to do, but they’ve been pushed away a little bit because I’m hearing the player’s preference is Southampton. “Obviously, they’ve come in for a permanent deal but may also be looking to bring him in on loan. It will be hard for Leeds to make a move at this stage to get ahead of them as I’ve heard Rak-Sakyi would prefer the move to Southampton.”

Palace boss Oliver Glasner would be willing to see the youngster depart on loan in a bid to further his development, but Leeds have since been deterred with Rak-Sakyi's preference to feature on the biggest English stage.

Southampton Need Attackers Imminently

The Saints have seen some of their stars depart

Southampton have signed plenty of defenders in the summer transfer window, and with Ronnie Edwards and Taylor Harwood-Bellis performing well in pre-season, the Saints should now turn their attentions to their attacking ranks in their bid to stay in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rak-Sakyi only featured in 133 minutes of Premier League football last season, making six substitute appearances.

Adam Lallana and Flynn Downes have permanently joined the club for some creativity, but with loan deals for David Brooks and Ryan Fraser expiring alongside Che Adams moving to Serie A outfit Torino as his contract ran out, firepower is needed - and Rak-Sakyi would offer that in abundance with his pace, two-footedness and dribbling being of huge importance.

Related Southampton and Leicester Keen on Liverpool's Ben Doak Premier League newcomers Southampton have been linked with Liverpool starlet Ben Doak

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 29-07-24.