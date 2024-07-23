Highlights Southampton in talks for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who impressed at Charlton but hasn't found first-team play at Crystal Palace.

Southampton are in talks to sign Leeds United target and Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, with Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas confirming that the young forward is keen on a move to Russell Martin's side.

Rak-Sakyi has struggled to make an impact at senior level during his time at Selhurst Park and could be on the move during the summer transfer window. The talented star impressed out on loan at Charlton Athletic a few years ago, but he's yet to see a pathway to the first-team at Palace.

Southampton are now showing serious interest in the winger, while Leeds United are also reportedly keen on securing his signature.

Southampton Now in Talks for Rak-Sakyi

Leeds are hoping to sign him on loan

According to a report from Sky Sports journalist Thomas, Southampton are in talks with Crystal Palace over a potential move for Rak-Sakyi. The Saints are prepared to increase the purchase option on a loan deal, with Rak-Sakyi open to joining Martin's side...

"#Southampton are still in talks with #CrystalPalace for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi; prepared to increase the purchase option on an initial loan. Player is keen to join #Saintsfc and play for Russell Martin."

Journalist Alan Nixon previously reported that Southampton made an opening offer of around £7m for Rak-Sakyi, with Leeds United keen on a possible loan deal. The Eagles don't want to lose the talented youngster, but a bigger offer could tempt them into sanctioning a sale.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's League One statistics - Charlton squad ranking, 2022/23. Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 43 2nd Goals 15 1st Assists 8 1st Shots Per Game 2.1 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.9 1st Match rating 7.03 1st

A separate report from Nixon claimed that Southampton were planning to up their bid to around £12m, but the Eagles would prefer a loan deal to allow him to continue his development.

If the Saints are able to offer Rak-Sakyi regular senior minutes, then it's no surprise that he would be tempted to make the switch. The 21-year-old was one of the standout performers in League One during the 2022/2023 season, but he's failed to kick on and become a regular at Palace since returning from his loan spell.

With Rak-Sakyi, who was described as 'remarkable' by former Palace manager Roy Hodgson, keen to join the Saints, they could hold a huge advantage in the race to secure his signature. If the young winger pushes for a departure, Palace might be forced to offload him this summer.

Southampton Continue to Push for Matt O'Riley

They could offer a record fee

According to a report from the Sunday Mirror, Southampton are pushing to bring Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley to St Mary's. The Scottish club value the Danish star at around £30m, which would be a record sale for Celtic if he departs for that fee.

The Saints face a lot of competition, with Brighton & Hove Albion one of the clubs who are also showing an interest. The report claims that Martin's side are willing to 'push the boat out' to get O'Riley to sign on the dotted line. With Southampton looking to build a squad capable of surviving in the Premier League, adding a player of O'Riley's quality would be a major positive.

