Highlights Osasuna defender Jesus Areso scored an incredible goal from an improbable angle to secure a 3-2 victory over Getafe in La Liga.

Areso's cross-cum-shot somehow made its way into the net, leaving Getafe's goalkeeper with little chance of stopping it.

The goal brings Osasuna within one point of Getafe in the La Liga standings with 20 matches played.

Osasuna defender Jesus Areso scored a terrific goal from a seemingly impossible angle to seal a 3-2 victory over Getafe in La Liga – and wow, what a finish it was! The 24-year-old Spaniard, with the score level at 0-0, spruced the Estadio El Sadar into life with a match-winning beauty, duly making himself Osasuna's man of the moment.

He marauded down the line just before the 80-minute mark with both sides yearning for a goal. Getafe's Jordi Martin was keeping up with the substitute and thought his work was done as he tempted Areso into a position where scoring was not on the agenda. A cross-cum-shot from the right-back somehow managed to stay in and find its way into the back of the net, leaving David Soria with next to no chance of keeping it out.

Whether scoring the winner was his intention is a conversation for another day, but the Osasuna fans were sent into raptures, while the travelling support were left perplexed as to how the goal went in. The speculative strike from Areso means that Jagoba Arrasate's side are now just one point behind Getafe, with both sides having played 20 of their 38 La Liga fixtures.

Other goals from tight angles

While, in the wake of Areso's tight-angled finish, fans are in awe, it's important to remember that he is not alone in the long list of players who, too, have produced a piece of magic when it seems impossible to convert.

One of the most notable 'impossible' goals in the history of football came from the powerful right foot of Maicon during Brazil's 2010 World Cup contest against North Korea. The Selecao, with the scores level at 0-0, needed something special to spruce the game into life - and the former Inter Milan man was on hand to provide just that. The five-time winners went on to win 2-1, though it was Maicon's crazy goal that was the headline-grabber.

From one Brazilian full-back to another, Roberto Carlos also produced a stunning effort from a near impossible angle, one that is etched into the memory of many fans of European football. Real Madrid were locking horns with Tenerife in the Copa del Rey when the former Los Blancos star ran full pelt down the line and unleashed a forceful effort into the top corner - a simply unstoppable strike that left everyone awestruck.

Areso may not be a household name, unlike Carlos and Maicon - but his match-winner against Getafe definitely deserves to be involved in the same conversations. To put it frankly, he scored a once-in-a-blue moon goal - one that he himself may struggle to comprehend.

Osasuna move within one point of Getafe

Areso's match-winner was an important one

Going into the affair, Osasuna were 12th in the table with 22 points from their opening 19 matches and were looking to close the gap in the table on Getafe, who were in 10th place. Securing their second win on the bounce, the Pamplona-based outfit are now just one point adrift of their opponents, largely thanks to Areso's incredible effort.

Comparing Getafe + Osasuna's 23/24 La Liga seasons Team Getafe Osasuna Position 10th 11th Wins 6 7 Draws 8 4 Losses 6 9 GD (+/-) -6 (25/31) -8 (19/27) Shots per game 11.7 11.6 Avg Possession (%) 43.5 48.4 WhoScored Rating 6.54 6.51 Statistics per WhoScored - (correct as of 21/01/24)

Looking to make it three successive wins, Arrasate's side travel to Sevilla at the end of the month before making the trip to Camp Nou to face Xavi's Barcelona just three days later to end their seven-fixture streak in January. In terms of Getafe, who now home Manchester United's Mason Greenwood, they welcome Granada to the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on the 29th January before hosting European titans Real Madrid on the 1st February.