Highlights Jesus Navas has signed a 'lifetime contract' with Sevilla just days after announcing he would depart the club.

The 38-year-old will now have a guaranteed job at the Spanish side after he decides to hang up his boots.

Navas will play for free until December 2024, with his wages being donated to the Sevilla Foundation - a touching gesture.

Jesus Navas has been handed a 'lifetime contract' at Sevilla, extending his relationship with the club beyond his playing days. All signs pointed towards a departure from the Spanish club at the end of the 2023/24 season, as a visibly emotional Navas was withdrawn in the last home league game of the campaign. However, a deal has been struck to continue the long-standing partnership between player and club.

The veteran defender even penned an emotional message to the fans of the club as he was all set to depart and continue his playing career elsewhere just days before this announcement took place. Navas' statement read:

"Dear Sevilla fans, it’s been a sad day for me. I never expected this day to come. I can’t believe it. Sevilla is my home and I never got a call from the club to extend the contract. Not even one. Zero calls. I’ve not agreed anything with another club. My love is Sevilla."

At 38 years old, he is coming towards an end to his playing days, although he has seen his deal extended at his current club. Many now may be curious as to what this extension involves.

What Navas' 'Lifetime Contract' Entails

He will have a position after retiring

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Spain international has put pen to paper on a 'lifetime contract' which will keep him playing for the side until December 2024. This will cover the first half of the 2024/25 season.

While some may find it strange to hand a footballer such a long-term deal due to the short nature of their careers - especially considering Navas' age - it has been explained that the contract extends into life after his playing days.

After December, the full-back will be allowed to take up any role within the club. This is likely to see him move into a coaching job, but he could also move into other behind-the-scenes positions if required. Discussions with the club President are said to have taken place for both parties to come to this agreement. Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco said (per SportBible):

"Jesus Navas is a key part of the club and our current project. If we are able to sit down with him and talk things through, hopefully, we can amend the situation. I would like to offer him a lifetime contract so that he can continue to play here for as long as he wants. If he decides to stick with his decision we will of course respect that and do everything we can so that he can leave on a high. But I hope that Jesus stays. He deserves it and we can give him what he wants at this point of his career."

A touching gesture will also see the experienced defender play for free until December, as his wages will be donated to the Sevilla Foundation. It only goes to show how much Navas wanted to remain at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Jesus Navas' Career

He has spent 17 years in the Sevilla senior team

The right-back has been a wonderful servant for the club across two successful stints in Seville. Initially breaking through the youth ranks during the early 2000s, the Spaniard was an electric winger who caught the eye of many in Europe. He departed to try a new challenge as he joined Manchester City in 2013, where he won a Premier League title and two League Cups, spending a brief amount of time under Pep Guardiola's tutelege.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jesus Navas has made more appearances (684) for Sevilla than any other player in the club's history.

His return to Sevilla in 2017 saw a change in role as Navas has become one of La Liga's finest right-backs in his 30s. There's every chance he will be in Spain's squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament for some much-needed experience.

