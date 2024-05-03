Highlights Aaron Rodgers invited rookie WR Malachi Corley to live in his guest house.

Corley excelled at Western Kentucky and was compared to Deebo Samuel in the pre-draft process.

Rodgers acquired a $9.5 million mansion in New Jersey, close to MetLife Stadium, in August 2023.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is getting a new roommate.

According to NFL Insider Ari Meirov, Western Kentucky wide receiver and Jets 2024 third-round pick Malachi Corley received and accepted an invitation to live in Rodgers' guest house recently:

Malachi Corley said that Aaron Rodgers has offered to let him stay in his guest house, and he plans to accept that offer. Corley said he's been texting a lot with Rodgers and hopes to learn as much as possible from him.

Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, is on the comeback trail after tearing his Achilles tendon just four plays into the 2023 regular season. Rodgers will be in his second season with the Jets after spending the first 18 years of his career with the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers signed a three-year, $112.5 million contract with the Jets before the 2023 season and will have $380.6 million in NFL career earnings after the 2024 season. As the first pick of the third round in 2024 (No. 65 overall), Corley is set to receive a four-year, $6.07 million rookie contract.

Who Is New York Jets Wide Receiver Malachi Corley?

Corley was a two-time All-Conference USA selection at Western Kentucky

The Jets traded up to take Corley, who stands 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, which was part of the reason their entire draft class received an "A" grade from Pro Football Focus.

Corley was recruited to Western Kentucky as a cornerback out of Campbellsville (Ky.) High School and switched positions to wide receiver as a freshman. Corley had 73 receptions for 691 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns in 2021, then followed that with a breakout season in 2022 with 101 receptions for 1,295 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In the last 15 years, the Jets have spent three top five picks in the first round on a quarterback, and each time it's been an all-time bust: USC's Mark Sanchez (2009, No. 5), USC's Sam Darnold (No. 3, 2018) and BYU's Zach Wilson (No. 2, 2021).

In 12 games in 2023, Corley had 79 receptions for 985 yards and 11 touchdowns. One popular comparison for Corley in the pre-draft process was to San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, an NFL All-Pro selection in 2021 and one of the league's most versatile wide receivers. Here's how NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein described the comparison:

Like Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel when they were prospects, Corley has had a heavy percentage of his targets schemed around him and he will need to prove he can become more than just a quick-game bully or gadget guy. He’s good at what his team asked him to do, which is a great jump-off point for evaluators considering him as a Day 2 selection and future starter.

While last year the receiver room was one of the worst in the league, the Jets will have turned it into a strength if Corley works out. WR1 Garrett Wilson is a bonafide stud and the newly signed Mike Williams is a speedy, big-bodied wideout who dominates at the catch point. A speedy gadget guy like Corley should fit right well working out of the slot, where he played 83 percent of his snaps in 2023.

According to The Daily Mail, Rogers purchased a 10,000-square foot mansion in Cedar Grove, New Jersey, for $9.5 million in August 2023. Located approximately 11 miles from MetLife Stadium, it was reportedly the most expensive home purchased in Essex County in 2023.

