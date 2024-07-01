Highlights Breece Hall admires Christian McCaffrey and aims to prove himself as an elite RB now that he's healthy.

Hall's impressive 1,585 yards from scrimmage in 2023 hints at a career year in 2024.

The Jets' additions hinge on a 40-year-old QB, but featuring Hall as much as possible could be smart.

Now that Breece Hall is two years removed him from his ACL tear, the New York Jets RB is setting his sights on being the best running back in the league:

(Christian) McCaffrey's the best in the league and, to me, he sets the standard. We're going to see him Week 1, and we're playing against some of the best linebackers, so for me it's exciting just to see where I stand and really let everybody see my full talent now that I'm healthy.

Hall recorded an impressive 1,585 yards from scrimmage with 27 more receiving yards than CMC, but didn’t find his form until the back half of 2023. With Aaron Rodgers returning and an improved offensive line, there’s plenty of reason to believe Hall’s headed for a career year.

Could Hall Lead the League in Rushing?

With an aging Rodgers coming off an Achilles injury, the Jets should call on Hall

The up-and-coming running back makes no bones over who he models his game after:

If you go on my YouTube and you look at Christian McCaffrey and my history, you'll see I watched like 10 videos of his highlights and everything.

With 4.39 speed between the tackles and the ability to catch passes out of the backfield, you don’t have to squint very hard to see the similarities. New running backs' coach Tony Dews raves about Hall’s complete skill set:

He ran much faster at the [scouting] combine than I thought he would on film because he's always making lateral cuts. But when you see him take off on a straight line, he can separate. And then he's got impressive ball skills. He does a great job of catching the football in all three zones -- short, the screen game and intermediate.

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett would be wise to dig into CMC’s San Francisco 49ers tape and his 2019 season with the Carolina Panthers, in which he combined for nearly 2,400 yards rushing and receiving. The wheel and choice routes that have become staples of the 49ers' offense would be particularly devastating with Rodgers’ sublime ball placement.

The Jets made a fleet of additions on offense that all hinge on a 40-year-old quarterback coming off an Achilles injury. However, if they’re smart, they’ll feature a 23-year-old running back who’s itching to prove himself. As head coach Robert Saleh reminded the media:

I don't think people realize or appreciate the road it takes to recover from an ACL. Breece really wasn't full Breece until right around the midpoint [of the] season, and he was still producing.

If the brain trust of Rodgers and Hackett sees the light, we should be in for a hell of a season from Hall.

Source: Rich Cimini

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.