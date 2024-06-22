Highlights Breece Hall aims to become the best NFL running back and measures himself against Christian McCaffrey.

Hall had an outstanding 2023 season, demonstrating his versatility as a dynamic running back.

With Aaron Rodgers back and offensive line upgrades, Hall is poised for more in 2024.

Breece Hall was a revelation in his second year in the NFL, emerging as one of the best backs in the league. Like all players, the New York Jet wants to be considered the league's best at his position. During a recent interview with the New York Post's Brian Costello, he revealed the player he measures himself against, saying:

I feel like right now McCaffrey’s the best in the league. To me, he sets the standard. We’re going to see him in Week 1 and we’re playing against some of the best linebackers. For me, it’s exciting just to see where I stand and really let everyone see my full talent now that I’m healthy.

Hall was drafted by the Jets with a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the 36th overall. He immediately looked like one of the NFL's best, but he suffered an ACL injury that knocked him out after seven games.

Hall Says He Wasn't 100 Percent Last Year, But Will Be in 2024

The running back was second at his position in total yards in 2023

Hall was in the lineup for the Jets in Week 1, though he was on a limited workload in the season's early games. Hall only had 223 carries for the entire season, but he would rush for 994 yards and five touchdowns. His best game came in Week 17 when he ran for 178 yards on 37 attempts.

Hall really shined in the passing game. He led the NFL in both receptions by a running back with 76 and yards receiving by a running back with 591. The Jet scored on four receptions, tied for the third-most among running backs.

Breece Hall 2023 NFL Statistics Category Total NFL Rank (Running Backs) Rushing Yards 994 13th Yards Per Carry 4.5 17th Receptions 76 1st Receiving Yards 591 1st Total Yards 1,585 2nd

Hall is right; he has some work to do if he wants to catch up with Christian McCaffrey. The San Francisco 49ers running back had a season for the ages in 2023 and was in the league's MVP talk for much of the year. While Hall had more receptions and receiving yards, McCaffrey had 465 more rushing yards and 12 more total touchdowns. The 49ers All-Pro RB will be featured on the cover of Madden 25 and is one of a few players rated 99 overall in the game.

Things should be easier for Hall this year. The Jets' offense struggled last season after Aaron Rodgers was hurt in the first game. Rodgers will be back in 2024, though, and New York has made several upgrades to its offensive line.

Source: Brian Costello

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.