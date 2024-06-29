Highlights Chuck Clark will play with the New York Jets on a one-year deal after ACL recovery.

Clark aims to regain form in a strong Jets defense with potential competition for safety spots.

The Jets' pass defense is already very strong, so finding dependable safety play will be a cherry on top.

After being dealt by the Baltimore Ravens last offseason, Chuck Clark was gearing up to play a key role in the New York Jets secondary in 2023. That goal was ended before it started, as the safety went down with a torn ACL and missed the entire season.

The Jets were still interested in his services, though, and brought back the 29-year-old on a one-year, $2 million deal. While some members of the team have been absent, the veteran shared with NewYorkJets.com his excitement to return to the field now fully healthy:

I'm extremely happy, it was taken from me last year. Like I said, that was the first time just never being out there on the football field in a long, long time. So I'm extremely happy to be back out there on the field with the guys.

In his last healthy season, Clark tallied 101 tackles and four pass deflections when starting all 17 games for the Ravens in 2022. Now, he looks to earn a starting gig and help an impressive New York defense carry their success over into this season.

Can Clark Return to Form?

The strong safety was impressive when he last played

Clark was dealt after requesting a trade from Baltimore due to Kyle Hamilton coming in to take the strong safety spot for the Ravens' defense. The sixth-year veteran knew he was capable, so he asked to be moved and was dealt to the Jets for a 2024 seventh-round pick.

In year 8 of his career, Clark will be stepping into a defense that has found it's groove, but the safety room is certainly open for competition. Jordan Whitehead was the team's strong safety last year but returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the open market, so his 1,078 snaps are up for grabs.

Regardless of who starts at safety, Clark, Tony Adams, and Ashtyn Davis will all be expected to perform well. The Jets have one of the strongest cornerback trios in the league and a front seven that can create chaos in the passing game.

GiveMeSport Key Stat: PFF graded the Jets' pass defense as the highest-rated in the league, with a score of 94.4.

One year removed from a torn ACL, Clark must prove he is back to 100%. But the safety has shown to be a dependable starter on the back end, and on such a cheap deal, he could be one of the best value defenders in the league in 2024.

