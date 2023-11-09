Highlights The Jets selected Zach Wilson with high expectations, but he struggled in his first two seasons and was benched for backup Mike White.

Despite the team's efforts to replace Wilson, he has shown improvement this season, with fewer turnovers and a few wins against tough opponents.

The Jets have a strong defense and talented offensive players, but Wilson has not been able to take full advantage of their abilities and his performance is being questioned.

The New York Jets selected Zach Wilson three years ago. The quarterback hadn't played great competition at BYU, but his tools made evaluators salivate. After a pro day that saw Wilson make some jaw-dropping throws, New York keyed in on him with the second pick of the 2021 Draft.

Wilson had a rough rookie year and an even rougher second season. In 2022, the Jets surprised the league by winning seven games, but could have easily won 10 or 11 games thanks to a tremendous defense. Wilson was the main problem holding them back. The young quarterback was benched for backup Mike White, who ran a much more efficient and explosive offense.

Enter Aaron Rodgers

The Jets were not blind to the fact that Wilson had been hurting the team. Despite his high draft pedigree, the club decided to move on without him as their starter. They aimed high in their search and were able to trade for legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers, making the Jets one of the buzzier teams of the offseason. With an already stout defense and young, explosive playmakers like Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson, many expected the team to end their long playoff drought.

Rather than trading Wilson away for a late draft pick, the team chose to develop him as a backup. The young quarterback took to the idea and worked hard behind Rodgers during training camp. The veteran QB took Wilson under his wing. He told CBS's Otis Livingston, "I’d like to play a few good years here and then hand it off to Zach for the next 15."

Bobby Saleh and the Jets' worst nightmare

The story has not worked out that way. During the Jets' Week 1 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, Rodgers ruptured his Achilles tendon on the first series. After an offseason of attempting to replace Wilson, the Jets had to turn back to their young signal caller. While Rodgers has talked about returning to the team before the season is over, that would be an astonishing—and admittedly improbable—accomplishment.

To his credit, Wilson has been far better than he was last year. The signal-caller is less frenetic in the pocket and is making the layup throws that he had an issue with over his first two seasons. He has also cut down on his turnovers, only throwing five interceptions over the season's first eight games. He has also led the team to victories in two games, versus the Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles, where they were significant underdogs.

Zach Wilson By Year Completion Percentage Passer Rating 2021 55.6 69.7 2022 54.5 72.8 2023 59.9 75.4

Wilson has also had to deal with a depleted offensive line. Starters Duane Brown, Connor McDermott, and Alijah Vera-Tucker have all missed significant time with injuries. The quarterback has had a difficult time making anything happen under constant pressure. He is also learning a different offensive system under new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Rodgers essentially served as his own offensive coordinator and displayed mastery of the offense. Wilson, on the other hand, is still figuring out the system's intricacies.

Wilson holding back an elite group?

With all that being said, Wilson is just not good enough to start at quarterback with a team with this type of talent. The Jets feature Garrett Wilson, who already looks like a top-flight receiver. However, quarterback Wilson has not been able to take full advantage of receiver Wilson's ability this year. Breece Hall, the team's second-year running back, is among the most explosive in the league. But Hall often faces stacked boxes as teams dare the Jets to beat them with Wilson's arm.

Then there is the defense. The Jets had one of the best defenses in all of football last year. The team rotates several defensive linemen who relentlessly rush the passer. The middle of the field is controlled by long-time standout linebacker C.J. Mosley. And their cornerback trio, which features First-Team All-Pro Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner as well as D.J. Reed and Michael Carter, may be the very best in the league.

Amazingly, the Jets' defense looks even more threatening than it did last year. Quinnen Williams still dominates from his defensive tackle spot, and Bryce Huff and Jermaine Johnson have been creating several pressures a game from the edge. Quincy Williams, Quinnen's brother, has developed into a Pro Bowl-caliber linebacker. And Tony Adams, who looks like an up-and-comer, now starts at safety.

This Jets defense has dominated even the best of quarterbacks. Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, and Justin Herbert all had their worst games of the season against the Jets. While the Jets went 2-2 in these games, they played well enough to win all four.

QB QBR Against Jets Defense Josh Allen 45.0 Patrick Mahomes 73.7 Jalen Hurts 59.6 Justin Herbert 41.1

Time for Zach Wilson to face the music?

With such young and talented players all over the roster, the call for the Jets to bench Wilson is getting louder. So far, head coach Robert Saleh hasn't seemed too keen on the idea. When asked about benching Wilson following the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9, the coach responded,

It is the easy thing to do. He's the most, he and the play-caller, are the two most visible things. So, when things aren't good, it's easy to blame them, right? It's easy to blame the people who are most visible to the camera, but it's important to keep the main thing the main thing, watch the tape.

If the Jets do decide to bench Wilson, they have two internal options. Backup Tim Boyle has limited experience in live games but is very well-versed in the offensive system the team is running. Trevor Semien, who the team signed after Rodgers was hurt, does have plenty of experience and can manage a game. He doesn't offer much upside, though.

The Jets opted against making a move at the trade deadline. If they chose to make a trade, they could have targeted guys like Ryan Tannehill, Jacoby Brissett, and Andy Dalton. There are also some pretty good quarterbacks who are sitting at home right now. The Rams signed Carson Wentz this week, but other unsigned options include Nick Foles and Colt McCoy.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

