Highlights Garrett Wilson has potential for a huge season after great numbers with lackluster QB play in the past two years.

The front office aggressively worked to fix this offense, and each added component should help Wilson produce.

The team's fate hinges on Rodgers' performance; without him, the Jets may struggle.

After back-to-back seasons of over 1,000 yards and a 2023 campaign with 95 catches, it may sound ridiculous to say that Garrett Wilson has been held back.

However, as the wideout enters his third year in the NFL, ge has a strong opportunity to take a massive step forward. Hindered by subpar quarterback play and inefficient offenses, the New York Jets enter 2024 with plenty of pressure to compete.

After Aaron Rodgers lasted just four snaps last year and the team fell apart production-wise, all eyes are turned toward this season as the team looks for an opportunity to win games, make a run at the AFC East title, and contend for a Super Bowl.

With a revamped offensive line, a recovered 40-year-old Rodgers, and some additions to the weapons room, Joe Douglas has put the pieces in place to succeed. However, the Jets will need superstar-level play from somewhere to make a run on Lombardi. And no one is better suited at providing that than Wilson.

Related Aaron Rodgers on Jets' Locker Room: "There's Lots of Belief" The Jets are looking to have a breakout year this season, with Aaron Rodgers hopefully playing a full season.

All About Opportunity

Wilson has been stellar, but he can only do so much

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

When the Ohio State Buckeye was initially selected by the Jets with the 10th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, it seemed that the Jets would be hooking up their young quarterback, Zach Wilson, with a new go-to weapon. However, the progression of play never happened for the BYU passer, and the team dealt with three different starting quarterbacks taking snaps and inconsistent play throughout.

While the defense was pointing in the right direction, the team was no doubt anchored by inefficient play through the air.

Despite wanting to believe in their former second overall pick to take the next steps in his development in Year 3, the team knew they had too strong of a roster to sit on their hands and gamble on improvement when they knew they had a strong chance at landing Rodgers, a proven star veteran, and potential missing piece in their attempt to build a contender.

Hopes were high entering 2023 before Rodgers went down with his aforementioned injury, and the season was derailed before it even started. To make matters worse, the team was back with Wilson under center, and there was a clear lack of confidence there. As the year went on, the position shuffled around between veterans Trevor Siemian and Tim Boyle, and Robert Saleh looked demoralized each week.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Per PFF, Garrett Wilson has had more contested targets than any receiver over the past two years. His 37 last season ranked first among all wideouts.

Usually, in circumstances like this, the hype trains are built more on vision than proven play, but Garrett Wilson continued to stand out as a receiver despite all the lackluster QBs throwing his way. He posted 1,042 yards on 95 receptions with three touchdowns and should now be able to improve on those numbers with stability under center.

To increase optimism about the passing situation, the front office took an aggressive approach to filling out the offensive line. They traded for tackle Morgan Moses from the Baltimore Ravens and signed Dallas Cowboys' legendary tackle Tyron Smith to a one-year, $6.5 million deal.

In addition to that, they signed guard John Simpson and spent the 11th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft on Olumuyiwa Fashanu. So, Rodgers should be plenty comfortable standing in the pocket, and have enough time to find #5 for some easy throws.

It All Rides on Rodgers

If the star QB goes down again or struggles, the entire ship will sink

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

To say it's a make-or-break season may seem a bit over the top for a team with such a young core.

However, many have a hot seat within the organization entering 2024. Saleh and Douglas sit at the top of the list, as both were rumored to be in trouble at the end of last season. Another year without clear contention could result in ownership looking for some fresh blood to lead the team.

The top priority for success for this Jets ball club is how Rodgers looks during the season. If he shows similar levels of play as he did when leading the Green Bay Packers to countless victories over his 18-year tenure with the team, then this should no doubt be a playoff squad and AFC contender.

However, if the quarterback shows signs of regression and hasn't fully recovered from the early-season injury sustained against the Buffalo Bills last year, then people in the Big Apple will be quick to hit the panic button.

Ultimately, Rodgers is in a situation where he must fill a 'game manager' role rather than the playmaker position he owned during his prime years.

With an offense that features a strong stable of backs, led by Breece Hall, and a wideout room that features the dependable Wilson, the offense has what it takes to produce as needed. In addition, the defense returns with plenty of firepower, including a new pass rusher in Haason Reddick.

In the doomsday scenario that Rodgers does go down again, the team has added contingency plans with the signing of veteran passer Tyrod Taylor and the addition of Florida State's Jordan Travis through the draft. Still, all chips are out on the table, and the team will go as Rodgers goes, because without him playing well or at all, this team will be in trouble... again.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.