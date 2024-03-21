Highlights GM Joe Douglas traded for Aaron Rodgers after Zach Wilson proved he wasn't the quarterback of the future.

Tyrod Taylor was signed to provide quality backup QB support for a team that has struggled with injuries.

Douglas rebuilt the offensive line with Tyron Smith, Morgan Moses, and John Simpson to address pass protection & run game.

Joe Douglas became the New York Jets' general manager in June 2019 but did not conduct his first draft and free agency period until 2020. The executive has built a talented roster, but needed help at the quarterback position after he whiffed on the Zach Wilson pick in 2021. Douglas pulled off a coup in 2023, trading for polarizing first-ballot Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.

Unfortunately, nothing went right for the Jets or Rodgers during the season. The quarterback was lost for the season almost immediately, and the team was forced to turn to Wilson, who was the same subpar signal caller he was in 2022. The offensive line was also a significant issue, as Wilson led the league with an 11.1 sack percentage in 2023.

Lucky for them, Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh were given a stay of execution, as they will get another season to figure things out. The Jets feature a very talented defense, a pair of budding stars at the skill positions, and a top-five QB in Rodgers, who should be back at full strength. Still, the GM was tasked with rebuilding the offensive line, finding a legitimate backup quarterback, and acquiring another playmaking wide receiver this offseason.

Despite limited resources, Douglas has managed to achieve all of these goals.

Tyrod Taylor is one of the Best Backups in the NFL

Signing the QB was one of the team's earliest moves in free agency

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

After making the trade for Rodgers last season, the Jets anticipated that they would be a playoff team. However, they never moved to sign a high-quality backup; instead, they hoped Wilson could develop while learning from Rodgers. Instead, the young quarterback looked as befuddled as he always had when he was pressed back into duty in the first quarter of Week 1.

To avoid a repetition of that problem, the Jets signed veteran Tyrod Taylor to a two-year deal worth up to $18 million on the first day of free agency this year. The 35-year-old, who spent a few years starting for the Buffalo Bills, signed with the New York Giants in 2022. While he began the year behind Daniel Jones, he was pressed into service early in the season. And as usual, he provided some very solid play.

2023 Season Statistics QB Zach Wilson Tyrod Taylor Completion % 60.1% 64.4% Pass Yards 2,271 1,341 TDs 8 5 INTs 7 3 Passer Rating 77.2 89.1

Taylor drew five starts for the Giants, a team with little offensive firepower and a leaky offensive line. Still, the quarterback led New York to wins over the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles. While he spent time on the injured list, Taylor completed 64.4% of his passes with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Still a quality scrambler, the quarterback also added 197 rushing yards on 38 attempts.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tyrod Taylor was a top 15 QB under pressure last year, but his 8.9 Big-Time Throw rate while under pressure was even better, as it put him second only to the NFL MVP, Lamar Jackson.

While things went south for the Jets last year, the team still finished with a 7-10 record and lost several close games. It could be theorized that the team would have won a few of those games with Taylor playing quarterback rather than Wilson, as the veteran had a better completion percentage, yards per attempt, and passer rating when under pressure. So, if the team suffers another injury at the most important position, they'll be better prepared in 2024.

Offensive Line Went From a Major Problem to a Strength

Tyron Smith, Morgan Moses, and John Simpson were added

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Even if Rodgers were to play the entire 2023 season, he would have had to deal with an inefficient offensive line. Beset by injuries, the Jets allowed 64 sacks in 2023, the fourth-highest number in the league. Wilson also led the league in sack rate (11.1) and pressure percentage (30.5) last season. Second-year starting center Joe Tippman and the versatile Alijah Vera-Tucker are the only starters expected to be retained.

The Jets brought in one of their three new starters on day one of free agency by signing John Simpson to a two-year deal worth $12 million. The guard started last year for the Baltimore Ravens, and while Pro Football Focus gave him strong grades for his pass blocking, he is better known as a run blocker. Simpson is expected to open holes for star running back Breece Hall.

Days later, the Jets went back to the well, trading for another Ravens blocker, right tackle Morgan Moses. Moses, who previously played for the Jets in 2021, is a rock-solid right tackle who will only make $5.5 million in 2024. The Jets added Moses for nothing but a sixth-round selection and a fourth-round pick swap.

The best move along the offensive line was adding perennial Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith for an incentive-laden one-year deal that only included $6.5 million guaranteed. When healthy, Smith is among the very best offensive linemen in the NFL. Health is an issue for Smith, though, so the contract is structured so that it will pay him handsomely if he can stay upright for most of the season.

Douglas added three high-quality, experienced offensive line starters for a meager cost in guaranteed money and draft compensation. These additions represent his most impressive work during the 2023 offseason, but they don't preclude him from adding more in the trenches through the draft.

Douglas Was Also Able to Add Offensive Firepower

New York signed deep-threat receiver Mike Williams

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The general manager scored a coup in 2022 when he drafted Garrett Wilson 10th overall. The wide receiver immediately became one of the team's best players and was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year following his first season. In 2023, he continued to dominate the Jets' passing game, finishing with the fifth-highest WR target share in the NFL at just under 30 percent.

Douglas attempted to add wide receivers who could compliment Wilson last offseason, inking Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman to deals. Both were disappointing, with Hardman getting traded in-season and Lazard getting benched before the campaign was over. Lazard will be back and has good chemistry with Rodgers, but New York knew they had to upgrade the position.

The Jets quickly targeted Mike Williams after the Los Angeles Chargers waived him in a salary cap move. Williams, a jumbo receiver at 6'4", excels at both getting deep and winning contested catches. The former Charger was off to his best start ever in 2023, catching 19 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown over his first three games before tearing his ACL. He expects to be ready for Week 1 of the 2024 season.

Williams' prowess in the deep game can be illustrated quite clearly by the fact that his 15.9 yards per reception represent the largest such number among WRs who saw 300+ targets across the last five seasons. You don't have to squint to see his jump ball ability either: he was top 10 in contested catches in each season from 2018-2022.

Williams should not only provide the Jets with a reliable secondary target, he will also open up the middle of the field for Wilson, who excels on slants and running after the catch. The Jets are likely to add more to their receiving corps, but the first two slots already look very strong.

The Draft is Now Wide Open For the Jets

New York can take the best player on the board at No. 10

The Jets will be selecting 10th overall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft but do not have a second-round selection due to the Rodgers trade. While there has been heavy speculation that the team would look to draft a tackle or a wide receiver with the 10th pick, the options are now wide open after their early moves in free agency.

This year's draft class is heavy on quarterbacks, and that could really benefit teams that don't need to select one, like the Jets. There are also several terrific options at both tackle and wide receiver. If the right one falls to the Jets, they should and probably will take advantage. But there will be blue-chip players at several other positions as well.

With no second-round pick, this could be an excellent year for the Jets to trade back for additional draft capital. Such a move wouldn't come until draft night, but it is certainly possible if the right player doesn't fall to the 10th overall selection.

On the other hand, a player who could make a lot of sense for the Jets at No. 10 would be Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers is a special prospect, though many around the league may consider taking a tight end in the top 10 to be a bit of a luxury move.

However, thanks to Douglas' fine work this offseason, they may be in a position to take advantage of that luxury.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract figures courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.