It's been widely assumed since the New York Jets finished the 2023 season that former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson's days with the team were over.

Key word there: assumed.

Jets' general manager Joe Douglas said that despite all signs pointing toward Wilson leaving the team via a trade, that he's still considered an asset and the team isn't trying to rush a move, assuming a team that needs a backup quarterback will come calling at some point (via NFL.com):

I know you guys talked to (Jets owner) Woody (Johnson) about Zach, and my thoughts are in line with Woody that Zach is an asset. At that same time, we're obviously open to trading Zach. There have been discussions. Nothing's really changed since we talked in Florida. We're open to trading him, there's just no news to report on that.

Wilson has been an abject disaster since the Jets selected him at No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft out of BYU, but there was still hope his time in New York could be salvaged with a season serving basically as an apprentice to free-agent quarterback and four-time NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers in 2023 — a plan that went out the window when Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon on the fourth play of the season.

Wilson went 4-7 in 11 starts in 2023, throwing for 2,271 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions while taking a career-high 46 sacks and leading the NFL with seven fumbles lost. He's also chosen not to take part in voluntary workouts this offseason.

Can Zach Wilson Still Provide Value to an NFL Team?

The 24-year-old's career has been the farthest thing from smooth sailing

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson's struggles didn't just start in 2023.

Zach Wilson's Stats with Jets Stat 2021 2022 2023 Games Played 13 9 12 Passing Yards 2,334 1,688 2,271 Passing TDs 9 6 8 INTs 11 7 7 Completion % 55.6% 54.5% 60.1% Passer Rating 69.7 72.8 77.2

He went 3-10 in 13 starts as a rookie in 2021, throwing for 2,344 yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions while taking 44 sacks and leading the NFL by losing 370 yards on those sacks. Things seemed to bottom out in 2022 with a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 11 in which Wilson went 9-of-22 passing for 77 yards.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: The New York Jets have drafted three quarterbacks in the first or second round in the last decade; Penn State's Christian Hackenburg (2nd round, No. 51, 2016), Sam Darnold (1st round, No. 3, 2018) and Zach Wilson (1st round, No. 2, 2021).

Afterward, Wilson refused to say he let the team down by the offense only scoring three points, and was benched the next week by head coach Robert Saleh. Wilson finished the season as the third-string quarterback and privately apologized to his teammates afterward (via NY Post:)

Wouldn’t necessarily say surprised [to be benched] because I haven’t been doing my job. Of course, I would like to not agree with the decision and everything, but it comes down to I got to play better. … This is going to be a good opportunity, a humbling opportunity to put my head down and work harder and just be here for this team.

The Jets signed veteran backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor to play behind Rodgers in 2023. Taylor is in his 14th NFL season and has played for seven teams, making a Pro Bowl in 2015 with the Buffalo Bills and winning a Super Bowl as a backup for the Baltimore Ravens in 2012.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.