Highlights The New York Jets acquired Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this offseason, though the star pass rusher is holding out while he awaits a contract extension.

Reddick will be a one-for-one replacement for Bryce Huff, who departed New York for Philadelphia in March.

The Jets' Super Bowl window is short, and they need to ensure Reddick is taken care of before the season begins.

The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets are both coming off disappointing seasons that ended long before the Super Bowl, despite the aspirations both organizations had.

Both sides came together to complete a blockbuster trade earlier this offseason that furthered their offseason overhauls. The Jets acquired All-Pro edge rusher Haason Reddick, while the Eagles received a conditional 2026 third-round pick that could become a second rounder based on playing time and production.

Now, ESPN's Rich Cimini is reporting that Reddick is skipping all voluntary Organized Team Activities as he holds out for a contract extension. Reddick became a star in Philly, earning back-to-back Pro Bowl nods with the Eagles after signing a three-year, $45 million contract that concludes after the 2024 season.

The Jets' Mandatory Minicamp begins on June 11. The expectation remains that Reddick will show up as he attempts to ingratiate himself with his new team and the Jets fanbase.

Reddick Will Have Big Role In Jets' Defense

Bryce Huff's departure for Eagles leaves massive hole at edge rusher in NY

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Reddick has put up 11+ sacks in four straight seasons and ranks fourth in that category since 2020. Getting Reddick was a necessary move, and doing so for a down-the-road day-two pick is exemplary work by general manager Joe Douglas. The only worry is that a certain franchise quarterback will be retired by then, which will make the pick more valuable.

Of course, the counterargument is that once Aaron Rodgers is done, the Jets won't be contending anyways, and they'll be able to afford to lose out on a pick or two.

Notably, Philadelphia already signed former Jet Bryce Huff to a three-year, $51 million deal, so the teams are effectively swapping premier pass rushers this season.

As such, Reddick fills a huge need on the edge in head coach Robert Saleh's 4-3 defensive front, and he'll play opposite Jermaine Johnson and next to Quinnen Williams on New York's defensive line. Though not as deep as the pass rush rotation he experienced with the Eagles, there's more than enough talent around him to ensure Reddick can continue his assault on opposing quarterbacks.

Haason Reddick NFL Ranks (Since 2020) Stat Total Rank Sacks 50.5 4th Tackles for Loss 51 T-7th Forced Fumbles 13 1st Pressures 143 7th

The Jets have to give Reddick an extension this offseason, which won't begin until he turns 30. That's not the death sentence it once was for edge rushers - Reddick's former teammate, Brandon Graham, posted 11.0 sacks in 2022 as a 34-year-old - but it does pose some risk for the team as Reddick holds leverage in contract negotiations following the trade from Philly.

Still, even if Reddick struggles towards the tail-end of whatever contact the Jets give him, the team is playing for the here and now. There's no telling how much juice Rodgers has after tearing his achilles in his age-40 season last year, and there's no viable contingency plan available.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: Over the last four seasons, Reddick has played for the Eagles, Panthers, and Arizona Cardinals. In each of those campaigns, Reddick paced his team in sacks, totaling 50.5 since 2020.

The Jets' Super Bowl window is this upcoming season. They can't bank on it lasting any longer than that. For that purpose, getting Reddick in the building ASAP - even if it requires a significant financial commitment - needs to be the team's top priority.

Source: Rich Cimini

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated. All salary cap info via Spotrac.