Highlights Haason Reddick's absence during voluntary offseason workouts could lead to further issues during mandatory minicamp.

Reddick's hefty contract in its final year with the Jets puts pressure on both sides amid a potential dispute.

The Jets face risks as their GM has a history of dishing out large contracts for older players, while banking on Reddick's recent peak performance.

The New York Jets have been without arguably their best defensive player for all of the voluntary offseason workouts, but that's not really something they can dwell on. After all, it's voluntary.

Now, with outside linebacker Haason Reddick possibly ready to miss mandatory minicamp over a contract dispute, it's an issue that could escalate the situation between player and team, as he's already missed out on $250,000 in workout bonuses and the team would levy a $50,000 fine on Reddick if he doesn't show up to the two-day minicamp beginning June 11 (via ESPN:).

If Reddick blows off minicamp, shortened from three days to two, it will result in more than $50,000 in fines. Money aside, it would escalate the situation. Right now, it's mostly smoke. If he no-shows, it'll spark some fire. Coach Robert Saleh said he expects Reddick to attend, but he also said he's had no communication with the two-time Pro Bowl selection.

Reddick is in the final year of a three-year, $45 million contract he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles that he signed before the 2022 season and is due to make $15.5 million in 2024 — $14.5 million from the Jets and $1 million from the Eagles after he was traded for a third-round pick in March 2024. Reddick's 50.5 sacks over the last four seasons are fourth in the NFL.

Related Aaron Rodgers on Jets' Locker Room: "There's Lots of Belief" The Jets are looking to have a breakout year this season, with Aaron Rodgers hopefully playing a full season.

Haason Reddick Could Change Face of Jets' Defense

Jets made big move to obtain elite pass-rusher via trade following 2023 season

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Jets general manager Joe Douglas has been burned by giving large deals to players 30 years old and older in the past. In 2022, Douglas signed 30-year-old guard Laken Tomlinson to a three-year, $40 million contract and 37-year-old offensive tackle Duane Brown to a two-year, $20 million contract. Neither panned out.

In 2023, Douglas traded for 39-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers before the 2023 season, and he lasted part of one offensive series before he tore his Achilles tendon.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The New York Jets drafted one of the NFL's best defensive players in the first round in 2022 with Cincinnati cornerback Sauce Gardner, the No. 4 overall pick. Gardner is already a two-time NFL All-Pro and in 2022 became the first rookie cornerback to earn first-team All-Pro honors since Ronnie Lott in 1981.

So, Reddick's age might be working against him — he'll turn 30 years old in Sept. 2024 — but it hasn't worked against his production.

Reddick, the No. 13 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2017, has played the best football of his career in recent years. He earned NFL All-Pro honors for the first time in 2022 and is a Pro Bowl selection each of the last two seasons.

Reddick has over 11.0 sacks in each of the last five seasons, including a career-high 16.0 sacks in 2022 in leading the Eagles to an NFC championship — the same year he led the NFL with five forced fumbles.

The Jets open the preseason on Aug. 10 against the Washington Commanders and open the regular season on Sept. 9 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Source: ESPN

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.