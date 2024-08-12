Highlights Haason Reddick requested a trade from the Jets less than six months after they acquired him in a trade.

The Jets' refusal to grant an extension led to Reddick's holdout, making the situation a high-stakes game of chicken.

The trade request exposed potential miscommunication and issues within the Jets' front office.

The New York Jets are set for a massive bounce back campaign in 2024, but the mismanagement that has plagued them in recent years seems to have cropped back up again.

Though general manager Joe Douglas did a great job of filling in the roster's biggest holes this offseason, it looks like he may have had a gargantuan oversight with regard to one of his biggest moves.

In March, the Jets bolstered their pass-rush, which was already a strength, by trading a conditional third-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for their top edge player, veteran Haason Reddick. If Reddick played 67.5 percent of the snaps and racked up 10+ sacks in 2024, that pick would have turned into a second.

At least now, the Jets don't have to worry about that conveying. They just have everything else to worry about with Reddick.

Now, the two-time Pro Bowler is requesting another trade, not even six months after his last request was granted by the Eagles. Douglas and the Jets put out a firm response shortly thereafter:

So, even in an offseason where the Jets have seemingly made all the right moves, it turns out they still managed to shoot themselves in the foot.

Reddick Was Clear About His Desire For An Extension

The reason the edge rusher wanted out of Philly was his contract

Shortly after the trade, it became clear that Reddick was expecting to receive an extension from the Jets, as his lack of financial security was the main reason he had asked out of the City of Brotherly Love in the first place. He even acknowledged the possibility of a multi-year stay in the Big Apple during his introductory press conference (via Ari Meirov):

Whatever happens, I’m gonna be happy. I’m gonna give my all no matter what; that’s just who I am as a person. No matter how it goes, how many years, I’m gonna be here for however long I’m here for, and I’m going to give the team and the fans everything that I have.

Clearly, Reddick isn't as cool a customer as he was making himself out to be, but the fact remains that both sides knew Reddick had just one year left on his deal, and both sides knew that the reason he left Philadelphia was their unwillingness to provide him with a contract extension.

After the trade, his father, Raymond Matthew, told ESPN that all his son wanted was to be paid "market value" after he "outperformed his contract". It only makes sense that he'd expect his new team to be willing to give him that market value upgrade, right?

Well, wrong, apparently. A Jets insider reported in July that the Jets were "unlikely" to give the 29-year-old an extension. However, we have seen holdouts resolved by simply restructuring a deal to provide a star player with more guaranteed money and incentives, such as in the cases of Amari Cooper and Matthew Stafford.

Was anything of the sort offered to Reddick? Possibly. Some sources indicated that they had offered Reddick a deal, but that it was nowhere near what he thought he was worth. Despite putting up more sacks than all but three players over the last two years, Reddick's $14.25 million salary for 2024 would make him the 26th-highest paid edge rusher by AAV.

Reddick NFL Ranks Since 2022 Category Reddick Rank Sacks 27.0 T-4th QB Hits 49 T-8th Pressures 76 7th TFLs 24 19th Forced Fumbles 5 T-10th

After rejecting their initial extension offer, the Jets reportedly decided to revisit the deal later in the season, or next offseason, when Reddick would be a free agent anyway. Not exactly an encouraging progression from Reddick's perspective.

Clearly, he has outplayed his contract and has done enough to earn a pay bump, which the Eagles were unwilling to give him. Why would a team, knowing all of that, trade for him if they didn't intend to honor his request?

Things came to a head between Reddick and the Jets when the player decided to skip mini-camp and then hold out of training camp entirely while waiting for a deal that the Jets seem intent on not giving him.

What Are the Next Steps For Reddick & the Jets?

Both sides have yet to flinch in this game of New York chicken

In his statement following Reddick's request, Douglas was not sugar-coating anything, saying Reddick will continue to be fined as long as he holds out, and that the team will focus on the players that are at practice.

However, he also stated that "since the trade discussions back in March we have been clear, direct, and consistent in our position", which seems highly unlikely considering how this saga has unfolded.

The statement could be viewed as a general manager strongly standing his ground in the face of what he must believe are outright lies from Reddick and his camp.

On the other hand, it could be viewed as a GM who thought he could strong-arm a player into foregoing the extension he wanted, but is now realizing he was wrong and needs to save face.

It wouldn't be the first time a general manager made a mistake and attempted to cover it up, but it would be absolutely unprecedented for a player of this caliber to be traded twice in one offseason, and even less so for one to request that trade just five months after he was acquired.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Haason Reddick has stayed away from the team for nearly the entire offseason, accumulating $1.05 million in fines for missing all 21 days of training camp on top of around $300K in discretionary fines, the latter of which was based on a CBA clause. Reddick was also docked $100K for missing mini-camp and a $250K workout bonus for staying separate from the team this offseason.

We believe the truth is closer to the latter theory, as it seems hard to believe that Reddick would communicate that he was willing to come to New York with no guarantee of any improvements to his contract or financial security, considering his motivation for the entire offseason was to receive just that. Not to mention that he has incurred fines totaling well over $1 million. Would he really forego $1 million on the back of a lie?

It is also possible that Eagles general manager Howie Roseman used his close relationship with Douglas, who used to be his top lieutenant, to erroneously communicate that Reddick would be willing to play on his current deal in the 2024 season, thereby acquiring a third-round pick for himself and shipping off a disgruntled player to create a problem for another team.

It could also be that the two former co-workers worked out some sort of deal that would ensure New York's top 2023 sacker, Bryce Huff, landed in Philly while Philly's top sacker, Reddick, landed in New York. However, this theory seems far-fetched, even for someone as crafty as Roseman.

Another reason Douglas' claim seems dubious is New York's situation on the edge. They let Bryce Huff and John Franklin-Myers go, but they also still had very promising youngsters in those spots in Jermain Johnson II and Will Macdonald IV, both of whom were Jets first-round picks over the last two years.

No Reddick, No Problem? Jets Pass-Rushing Depth Player Age Drafted 2023 Stats Jermaine Johnson II 25 2022, 1st Round 7.5 sacks, 25 pressures Will Macdonald IV 25 2023, 1st Round 3.0 sacks, 7 pressures Michael Clemons 26 2022, 4th Round 0.5 sacks, 3 pressures Quinnen Williams 26 2019, 1st Round 5.5 sacks, 29 pressures Solomon Thomas 28 2017, 1st Round 5.0 sacks, 8 pressures Javon Kinlaw 26 2020, 1st Round 3.5 sacks, 9 pressures

It seems Douglas and company were looking for a one-year rental deal with an established veteran who could bridge the gap as Macdonald and Johnson came into their own, which would mean that they acquired Reddick, who turns 30 in September, with no intention of giving him what he wanted.

The only question is, did the Jets communicate that to Reddick and his team before acquiring him? As a pass-rusher who would be on the wrong side of 30 by the time free agency came around in 2025, Reddick would be far from guaranteed any significant contract in that window. That would lend credence to the idea that he was desperate to secure his future this offseason through whichever team acquired him from Philadelphia.

New York is adamant that they will not trade Reddick, so now it is only a question of which side will blink first. Who really wants to win this game of chicken?

The Jets may be a real contender this year, but the front office mismanagement that has plagued this franchise for decades seems to be alive and well after this latest debacle.

