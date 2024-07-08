Highlights Jermaine Johnson aims to dominate as an apex predator in his third season under coach Robert Saleh.

The Jets added Haason Reddick and drafted Will McDonald IV, strengthening their pass-rush.

Johnson's pass rush win rate and pressure rate improved significantly in 2023, and he may play on the inside more often in 2024.

Under coach Robert Saleh, New York Jets defensive ends are expected to thrive against both the run and the pass. Jermaine Johnson did just that for the team in 2023, earning his first Pro Bowl nod.

The edge rusher plans on being even better during his third season, as he recently told the New York Post's Ryan Dunleavy:

Just really trying to be an apex predator. Do power at an extremely high level, finesse at an extremely high level, and really put [offensive] tackles in a bind. Just all-around dominating everything is where my head is.

The Jets experienced some turnover along their defensive line this offseason, losing Bryce Huff, who signed a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, and John Franklin-Myers, who was traded to the Denver Broncos. The Jets also made an addition, trading for Haason Reddick.

Related Why The New York Jets Will Underpeform Upon Aaron Rodgers’ Return Even with Aaron Rodgers returning in 2024, the Jets are still likely to underperform compared to expectations.

Johnson is One Piece in a Fierce Pass Rushing Attack

The team's strong secondary helps pass rushers get to the QB

Jonathan Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson was one of three award-winning players drafted by the Jets in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, taken with the 26th overall selection. He couldn't get onto the field much during his rookie year but showed flashes, recording 2.5 sacks and three tackles for loss.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jermaine Johnson became a crucial part of the Jets front seven in 2023, finishing second on the team in sacks (7.5), TFLs (11), and third in QB hits (16).

The defensive end saw much more playing time in 2023, appearing in 66% of the team's defensive snaps. He was a force as a pass rusher, recording 7.5 sacks and 16 QB hits. He was also stout against the run, recording 55 total tackles and 11 TFLs. He even intercepted a pass and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown.

Jets 2023 Pass Rush Ranks Category Jets Rank Sacks 48 T-7th QB Knockdowns 51 16th Pressures 160 6th Pressure % 26.5 4th

The Jets were able to drop players like Franklin-Myers and Huff not only because they added Reddick, but also because of the young players on their roster. After taking Johnson in the first round of the 2022 Draft, the Jets selected another edge rusher, Will McDonald IV, in the first round of the 2023 Draft. And it's a good thing they did, because Reddick has been holding out for an extension that he's not likely to get.

Gang Green will be looking for more ways to get their horses on the field in 2024. While Johnson has primarily played on the edge for the Jets, coordinator Jeff Ulbrich noted that he could look to play on the inside more often this season, taking advantage of his strength and explosiveness.

Source: Ryan Dunleavy

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.