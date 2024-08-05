Highlights In a recent training camp interview, New York Jets' head coach Robert Saleh mentioned that his quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, 'looks like he never missed any time'.

With Saleh's claim, is there a chance we could see Rodgers return to the MVP-caliber version of himself?

With that in mind, are the Jets being overlooked in 2024?

Before the 2023 season, the New York Jets made a big move, acquiring Aaron Rodgers to be the team's next quarterback. With Rodgers in the fold, and an excellent defensive unit on the other side of the ball, everything seemed in order for New York to finally make a long-awaited playoff run.

Unfortunately, those hopes were dashed just a couple of plays into the season when Rodgers went down for the year with a devastating Achilles injury.

While the Jets hope to run it back in 2024, most of that hope relies on Rodgers being healthy, and being able to play at a high level. According to New York's head coach, Robert Saleh, those hopes are looking a little more like reality as we get closer to the start of the 2024 season (via ESPN):

He looks like he never missed any time.

Saleh mentions that Rodgers looks just like his old self. For Jets' fans, that's great news, since any hopes of a playoff run this season essentially lie on his shoulders. This begs the question: If Rodgers looks like he never missed any time, could we see him return to MVP form?

Are Rodgers and the Jets Being Overlooked in 2024?

If Rodgers can return to form, are the Jets' Super Bowl chances being overlooked?

Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Rodgers' head coach, Saleh, gave a simple, yet efficient evaluation of New York's quarterback:

He's an impressive dude... He's a Hall of Famer for a reason.

Rodgers is essentially a lock for the Hall of Fame, and that's because he's put together many MVP seasons over the course of his career. He's won the award several times, and hasn't had a statistically-bad season during his time in the league.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Aaron Rodgers has won the MVP award four times over the course of his career, in 2011, 2014, 2020 and 2021. By winning the award four times, Rodgers has the second-most MVP's in NFL history, behind only Peyton Manning, with five.

In terms of returning to form as one of the best players in the game, that could be hard to do, with Rodgers being 40 years old. Still, according to reporting from Rich Cimini of ESPN, Rodgers hasn't missed a beat in training camp.

Cimini reports that Rodgers 'hasn't missed a single rep in camp', and that a recent scrimmage was his highest workload of the summer. During that scrimmage, Rodgers led the offense for 42 plays over four possessions, which included a two-minute drill towards the end of the scrimmage.

Rodgers did play primarily from the pocket, as he's used to, but Cimini reports that there were a couple of times in which he was forced to scramble, and that he 'showed no ill effects' in terms of his achilles when doing so.

Aaron Rodgers Last Full Season (2022) Stat Rodgers Games 17 Completion % 64.6% Passing Yards 3,695 Yards per Attempt 6.8 Passing TD 26 Interceptions 12 Passer Rating 91.1

It would be entirely unfair to say Rodgers was bad during his last full season in the league. It would be fair, however, to claim that he stepped down a bit from the MVP performances he had in the two years prior. Still, it's important to note that Rodgers will have a bit more talent around him with New York in 2024 than he did in 2022 with the Green Bay Packers.

Garrett Wilson is teeming with talent and potential, and should quickly become Rodgers' favorite target. Aside from him, veteran Mike Williams, Breece Hall, and rookie Malachi Corley are all solid weapons he can use as well. To make things even more promising, the Jets heavily beefed up the offensive line this offseason, in order to better protect Rodgers.

Jets 2024 Offensive Improvements Player (Position) 2023 Player Reason It's An Upgrade Aaron Rodgers (QB) Aaron Rodgers Rodgers fully healed from Achilles Tyrod Taylor (QB) Zach Wilson Taylor experience, Wilson 3rd-worst passer rating in 2023 Breece Hall (RB) Breece Hall Hall fully healed from ACL Mike Williams (WR) Allen Lazard 2x 1k-yard receiver, Lazard 311 yards in 2023 Malachi Corley (WR) Xavier Gipson Gipson just 229 yards in 2023 Tyron Smith/Olu Fashanu (LT) Mekhi Becton Smith perennial All-Pro/Fashanu 1st-Rounder, Becton 53.2 PFF Grade John Simpson (LG) Laken Tomlinson Tomlinson allowed 7 sacks in 2023, 55.0 PFF Grade Morgan Moses (RT) Max Mitchell Mitchell allowed 6 sacks in 2023, 49.3 PFF Grade

If his injured Achilles truly isn't bothering him, with the amount of talent on New York's offense, it's not unreasonable to foresee another MVP-caliber season for the future Hall of Famer.

And with that in mind, the Jets have been just a quarterback away from success for a couple of years now. If the offense is ticking, with the amount of talent the defense has, we could end up seeing something special from the Jets in 2024.

Source: ESPN

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.