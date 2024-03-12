Highlights The Jets signed Tyrod Taylor to a two-year deal worth $18M to back up Aaron Rodgers at QB.

The New York Jets were left flat-footed last year when Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon and wanted to ensure on day one of free agency that they wouldn't put themselves in that position again. According to Tom Pelissero from the NFL Network, the team will bring in veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor to back up their starter.

Taylor won't come cheap. The team is reportedly giving him a two-year deal worth $18 million, a large contract for a player the team hopes will never play. Still, the quarterback is seen as one of the league's best backups and upgrades an important position for the Jets.

Zach Wilson Was Among the Worst Quarterbacks in the League Last Year

The Jets will look to trade their former first-round pick

The Jets traded for Rodgers last year, believing that the Hall of Fame quarterback could carry their talented roster into the playoffs. As his backup, the team retained former second-overall pick Zach Wilson and signed Tim Boyle as their third-string quarterback.

Despite his draft pedigree and an array of physical tools, Wilson has often looked lost under center, and 2023 was no different. He started 11 games, completing 60.1% of his passes with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. The team compiled a 4-7 record in his starts.

Jets Quarterbacks 2023 Season Statistics Stat Jets' QBs Attempts 601 Completion % 59.2% Yards 3,373 Touchdowns 11 Interceptions 15 Rating 70.5

Wilson was benched for both Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian last season, and neither quarterback fared much better. Boyle was 0-2 in his starts, completing 62.1% of his passes with one touchdown against four interceptions. Siemian was 2-1 in his starts, completing 56.2% of his passes for two touchdowns and four picks.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: After Aaron Rodgers went down, the New York Jets ranked 30th or worse in several offensive categories through week 15 in 2023: Points per game, yards per game, yards per play, touchdowns per game, 3rd down percentage, and red zone percentage.

Taylor Played Several Games for the Giants Last Year

He was effective for the team before being injured

Once a starter for the Buffalo Bills, Taylor has settled in as one of the league's better backups. He signed with the New York Giants in 2022 and barely played as Daniel Jones stayed healthy for the full season.

2023 was a different story, as Jones was hurt early on, and Taylor started five games. Playing behind an atrocious offensive line, the quarterback would go 2-3 in his starts, completing 64.4% of his passes for 1,341 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. A capable runner, Taylor added 197 rushing yards on 38 attempts.

Tyrod Taylor 2023 Season Statistics Stat Taylor Attempts 180 Completion % 64.4% Yards 1,341 Touchdowns 5 Interceptions 3 Rating 89.1

In a perfect world for the Jets, Rodgers would start all 17 games, and Taylor would be there for the preseason and mop-up duty. But in the case that Rodgers goes down again, the premium backup would certainly help the team keep its head above water.

