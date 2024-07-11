Highlights Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett emphasizes the importance of familiarity and detail work in Aaron Rodgers' second year.

Rodgers' return boosts the offense and complemented by new key additions.

Overcoming adversity has strengthened the team, which now focuses on achieving consistency.

According to offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, the New York Jets' offense will undergo a major overhaul in 2024.

Looking back on 2023, Hackett said the biggest advantage is familiarity and detailed work that comes with being in the system for a second year.

Related Davante Adams Admits He's Been Recruited to Jets By Aaron Rodgers The superstar wideout has solicited multiple invitations from his former quarterback to join forces in New York.

Rodgers’ Return and Offense Upgrades

Focusing on the details and experimentation

Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets had a crazy 2023 season, especially on offense. Losing Aaron Rodgers to a severe Achilles injury early in the season set the tone, and the offensive line struggled to find its way.

But with Rodgers back and key additions to the receiving corps and offensive line, the Jets hope to turn it around.

Hackett, who worked with Rodgers in Green Bay, is excited about the increased familiarity between the quarterback and the offense:

Anytime you’re in a second year offense it’s a whole different feel from when you first started.

The Jets believe this will be a big advantage for the second-year offense.

Hackett had to introduce the offense in his first year with the Jets and get the players aligned. With that done, he can focus on the details and experimentation.

Hackett stated on The Official Jets Podcast:

You’re installing plays, you’re installing alignments and you’re talking to guys just trying to understand what they’re doing. Now you can really detail it up. You can talk about the intricacies of the route. You can experiment with new plays, new motions, all kinds of different, fun things.

According to Hackett, the players love it. Now that they have a better understanding of the offense, they can focus on the details.

Despite the dysfunction of 2023, Hackett believes facing adversity has made the team stronger and more confident, especially the young players and new guys in key positions.

The Jets had 3 different tight ends (Kenny Yeboah, E.J. Jenkins, Zack Kuntz) each scored a touchdown in a preseason game against the Panthers. This was the first time in franchise history that three different Jets tight ends scored in the same game.

Hackett said on the podcast:

Adversity builds strength. And I think some of the experience the guys had, whether it was the young wide receivers, the offensive linemen who were just coming into the building and starting right away, it's great to put on that game face and feel more confident.

So the offense has strengthened through all of 2023, and now they can cash in.

Hackett is still cautious, though. He says the players must continue to work together and be consistent. But he’s optimistic about the upcoming season.

With Rodgers back and the offense more refined, the Jets will build on what they have and get closer to where they want to be.

Source: New York Jets

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference unless otherwise stated.