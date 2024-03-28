Highlights Jets owner Woody Johnson denies 'heated argument' with coach Robert Saleh, which was reported by the NFL Network.

The network downplayed the incident during the segment, claiming it was a discussion rather than an argument.

The Jets have had an impressive offseason with upgrades at QB, receiver, and offensive line.

On Wednesday, Colleen Wolfe of the NFL Network reported that New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh engaged in a "heated argument" with owner Woody Johnson at the NFL Owners Meetings in Orlando, Florida earlier this week.

Johnson responded on Thursday by bashing the network for making what he claimed was a false report, writing:

All this nonsense about a heated argument between Coach Saleh and me at the League Meeting is absolutely false. It is yet another irresponsible report from NFL Network. Please disregard.

It was interesting to see the NFL Network report on such an instance, considering the Jets own 1/32nd of the media company along with the other teams in the league. If Johnson wanted to make a colossal stink about the reporting, he could. The network has yet to respond to his complaints.

Jets Have Had an Impressive Offseason

New York has significantly upgraded their offensive line and receiver room

Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

During the segment where she made the claims, Wolfe seemingly backtracked from her initial portrayal of the tiff, saying it was a discussion and not necessarily an argument. Either way, Johnson wasn't happy with her reporting at all, and any information about the topic of conversation between Saleh and Johnson is likely to remain a mystery.

The 2023 season began with big expectations and did not go well for the Jets. Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers was injured in the first quarter of the first game, and the team finished with a 7-10 record. Still, the Jets decided to retain Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas and give them one more go with a healthy Rodgers.

The Jets are on their way to another impressive offseason, one that they hope will lead to success in the fall this time around.

Rodgers will be back, but Tyrod Taylor was signed as a solid "break in case of emergency" scenario should the 40-year-old Rodgers go down again. The team also added a top-notch number-two receiver in Mike Williams. Douglas was also able to rebuild the offensive line in a very economical fashion, trading for Morgan Moses and signing Tyron Smith and John Simpson to low-risk, incentive-laden deals.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: This offseason, the Jets completely overhauled an offensive line that blocked for a bottom 10 rush offense while also allowing a pressure rate on Zach Wilson (30.5) that led the NFL. With Alijah Vera-Tucker having missed most of the 2023 campaign, the only true holdover in 2024 will be center Joe Tippman, who played about 78 percent of the snaps last year.

The NFL Draft has yet to occur, and the team has been mum on their plans with the No. 10 pick. Johnson has yet to give a mandate on what he expects the team to accomplish this year either, but he is surely hoping for a major improvement over 2023.

If the team doesn't get better on the field and in the win column, Douglas and Saleh could find themselves out of a job, heated argument or not.

