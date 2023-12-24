Highlights New York Jets owner Woody Johnson has confirmed that coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas will be back next year despite the team's poor record.

Local beat reporters had already indicated that Saleh and Douglas were set to return.

The Jets' season took a turn for the worse when starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers got injured in Week 1.

This 2023 NFL season was supposed to be a special one for the New York Jets following the acquisition of Aaron Rodgers this past offseason.

The dream season was dashed early, of course, when the four-time NFL MVP ruptured his Achilles just four plays into his first drive with his new team. And it was all downhill from there.

Despite the poor 5-9 record the Jets brought into Week 15, owner Woody Johnson said that the team will be bringing both coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas back next year.

It never seemed like Joe Douglas or Robert Saleh were ever on the hot seat

Aaron Rodgers has publicly supported both despite the Jets' struggles

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Douglas has been the Jets' general manager since 2019, and Robert Saleh has been the head coach since 2021. The duo has not had a ton of success, as Saleh's combined record coming into Week 15 stood at 16-32.

But the Jets have one of the best defenses in the NFL and star-level offensive players in Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. Quarterback Zach Wilson has been a tremendous bust and has been seen by most as the man holding the team back.

This past offseason, as mentioned, the Jets made the bold move to acquire Rodgers. Gang Green was the toast of the offseason, was featured on Hard Knocks, and was expected to be a legitimate contender.

That obviously didn't come to pass with Rodgers' injury, with Wilson taking over to torpedo the team's chances.

Douglas and Saleh were credited for recruiting Rodgers and creating a roster with which the quarterback thought he could thrive.

And Rodgers has been publicly supportive of Saleh and Douglas, saying on Pat McAfee's show this week, "I believe in Joe Douglas. I think he has put together a lot of great drafts and a great roster." He also noted, "I believe in Robert Saleh. He’s a fantastic coach. I think he’s about the right stuff."

And now it appears that the general manager and coach will get a mulligan from the owner and a chance to run it back next season. The Jets will have to build out the depth of the roster and Rodgers will, of course, need to stay healthy if Douglas and Saleh hope to be back in 2025.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.