Highlights The New York Jets reportedly tried bringing in someone to usurp Nathaniel Hackett in their offensive hierarchy this offseason.

Potential candidates likely did not want to answer to Aaron Rodgers like Hackett appears to have done throughout his career.

Rodgers has shown he can lead a team on a deep playoff run while running Hackett's system to his own design.

The New York Jets were ready for liftoff last season with Aaron Rodgers at the helm. However, the 40-year-old's Achilles injury just four snaps into his Jets tenure delayed their departure for 2024, where they've beefed up their offensive line and receiving corps in hopes of a deep playoff run.

With the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins losing numerous key players because of the salary cap and the New England Patriots set to embrace a rebuild under new management, things have seemingly fallen into place for New York to make a push. However, not all is sunshine and rainbows in the Big Apple.

According to SNY NFL insider Connor Hughes, the Jets made "legitimate attempts" to find a new voice to lead their offense next season and relegate current offensive Nathaniel Hackett to a secondary role. Hughes says the hire, if made, would not have led to Hackett's dismissal, but would "essentially replace" him and hold "a title above" Hackett's OC post while "[running] the show."

Hackett joined New York in 2023 following a brief stint as the Denver Broncos' head coach in which he went 4-11 before being fired. The Jets then defeated the Broncos 31-21 in Week 4 after Sean Payton called Hackett's performance with Denver "one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL" during the offseason, exacting a measure of revenge for Hackett in the process.

Related Jets 3rd-Round Rookie Says He's Moving in With Aaron Rodgers New York Jets rookie WR Malachi Corley is going to live in QB Aaron Rodgers' guest house at his $9.5 million mansion in New Jersey.

Aaron Rodgers Is Running the Jets

Nobody wanted to answer to the future HOF quarterback

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

It's hard to blame general manager Joe Douglas or head coach Robert Saleh for operating at the whims of Rodgers in the past, or making a concerted effort to give him the offensive support the Green Bay Packers declined to provide in the NFL Draft when he was wearing their colors. It's clear, though, that not everyone is thrilled at the prospect of "coaching" the four-time MVP.

According to Hughes, there were "many, many times" in training camp a season ago where "Hackett called a play, then Rodgers changed it completely at the line." Whether it occurred because of an innate trust and belief in Rodgers from Hackett or a complete lack of confidence in Hackett from Rodgers, this type of blatant disregard for what's called isn't tolerated by many coaches, even from someone of Rodgers' immense stature.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: During their three seasons as the OC/QB duo in Green Bay, Hackett and Rodgers claimed the NFC North title three times, reached the conference championship game twice and won 13 games each year. The Packers' 39 victories over that stretch (2019-21) were the most in the NFL.

Coaches, quarterbacks, and other players all have egos of varying degrees. Regardless of the true nature of their relationship, Hackett being able to check his at the door for Rodgers to such a massive extent is a combination of admiration for what he has done and desperation to remain employed.

No other potential "coordinator" was willing to make the same sacrifice, so he'll be providing the foundation for Rodgers to work from once again.

Hughes believes it feels as if the Jets are "putting [a lot of] faith in Rodgers’ ability to correct Hackett’s wrongdoings." Rodgers seemingly showed he can do so three consecutive times for the Packers, so it's feasible he will again this year too. If he does, New York will likely break their league-worst postseason drought and could appear in the conference title game for the sixth time in the Super Bowl Era.

Source: Connor Hughes

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.