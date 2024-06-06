Highlights Zach Wilson was traded to the Broncos as the Jets move on with Rodgers and Taylor.

Sauce Gardner believes Wilson has talent; could thrive with Sean Payton.

Wilson has the potential to succeed in Denver; Geno Smith proves a career comeback is possible.

After three tumultuous years with the New York Jets, Zach Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos in April.

The move seemed right for both parties; the Jets would move on with veterans Aaron Rodgers and Tyrod Taylor, and Wilson could start over. One ex-teammate believes Wilson could take the opportunity and run with it.

All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner said during a recent appearance on the Green Light Podcast with Chris Long that Wilson's potential is still there despite disappointing early returns:

I feel like a new chapter – obviously, I’m not familiar with Denver, and how they run things, and who their coaches is – but a new chapter, I feel like, was good for him and is good for him. And I feel like he has all the tools that it takes to be a top-tier NFL quarterback.

Wilson will get the chance to compete in Denver, but he probably wouldn't be considered the favorite right now. Quarterback Jarrett Stidham signed with the Broncos last year and has spent a year in the team's system. The franchise also used a first-round pick on quarterback Bo Nix this spring.

Wilson Will Get to Work With Offensive Genius Sean Payton

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson was so bad with the Jets that some may wonder why the Broncos would take a shot on him. But Wilson is still a strong athlete who can make throws that only a handful of signal callers in the game can. Gardner continued, noting that Sean Payton could be the coach to get it out of him:

I know he can do it. It’s just going to take something to get it out of him, so this way this can become who he is game in, game out, every day at practice

Payton has already said that all three quarterbacks will get a shot in a 'rotation' during OTAs and camp. While Nix was the first-round pick, he is only a half-year younger than Wilson and doesn't have the same tools. Stidham is more of a well-paid journeyman backup and likely won't be able to hold off the younger guys for long.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: While Zach Wilson didn't play well last season, he did cut his interception percentage dramatically, finishing with a 1.9 INT rate, the 15th best number in the league and down a full percentage point from the 2.9 rate he had during his first two NFL seasons.

While Wilson's career might look hopeless at this point, he can find inspiration from another failed Jets quarterback: Geno Smith.

After going No. 39 overall in the 2013 NFL Draft, he bounced around the league for a few years, but he has now become a franchise quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, leading them to the postseason in 2022 and making the last two Pro Bowls.

Source: The Green Light Podcast With Chris Long

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.