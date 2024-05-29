Highlights Former Chicago Bear Tarik Cohen has not played for three years and is looking to make his comeback to the NFL

He's nominally a running back, but is mostly used in the passing game and as a return specialist.

The Jets are giving Rodgers yet another weapon, and clearly see 2024 as the year to go for broke.

The New York Jets are signing free agent running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen to a one-year deal, the team announced on Wednesday.

Cohen last played in the NFL in 2020 for the Chicago Bears, and was named First-Team All-Pro in 2018 as a returner. Days after signing a three-year, $17.25 million extension with the Bears, he was knocked into during a fair catch in Chicago's Week 3 matchup, tearing his ACL and MCL, as well as fracturing his tibial plateau. That forced him to miss the entirety of the 2021 season, and he was released by the Bears on March 16, 2022.

He attempted to return later that year, but tore his Achilles tendon during a livestreamed training session. After being cleared to play in August 2023, he was signed to the Carolina Panthers practice squad, but saw no playing time after picking up a hamstring injury, and was released earlier this month.

The former 2017 fourth-round pick accumulated 1,101 rushing yards and 1,575 receiving yards in his just over three-year tenure with the Bears.

Related How Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets Can Upset the NFC Champs In Week 1 How Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets can notch a huge win to open their season over the San Francisco 49ers.

Jets add another weapon for Rodgers

New York is all in on the 2024 season

Credit: © Chris Pedota, NorthJ / USA Today

If Cohen can stay healthy and rediscover his form from the 2018 season, when he was a Pro Bowler and was All-Pro as a returner and an excellent dual-threat weapon out of the backfield, he will be a very useful player who gives the Jets a profile they don't currently have.

Cohen had 1,599 all-purpose yards in 2018, including 444 rushing yards, 725 receiving yards, 22 kick return yards, and 411 punt return yards. He averaged 4.5 yards per carry at 5'6" and 180lbs, while catching 71 passes. He also led the league in punt returns and punt return yardage, so if current return man Xavier Gipson struggles, he'd be able to step in.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tarik Cohen was arguably the best pass-catching back in football in 2018, notching the 6th-most receptions (71), the 3rd-most receiving yards (725), the 6th-most yards per reception (10.2), and tied for the 4th-most TD receptions (5) among RBs.

While the Jets have several running backs already on the roster, including two they drafted recently, none play like Cohen. He's tiny even for the RB position, but he's very elusive and has impressive acceleration. He's a complete mismatch in the passing game, and he's far too quick for most linebackers. He's able to get easy separation as a receiver out of the backfield, and could be used in a similar way to Jerick McKinnon in Kansas City.

Breece Hall is a more than capable receiver out of the backfield, but he's not had as many receiving yards as Cohen has in a season, and the two would compliment each other well. Not to mention that after suffering an ACL tear as a rookie in 2022, the Jets will surely want to lighten Hall's load moving forward.

Cohen gives the Jets and quarterback Aaron Rodgers another weapon as he heads into his age-41 season. Rodgers only had two years left on the extension he signed when he joined the Jets in 2023, and it's unclear how much he has left in the tank after rupturing his Achilles in the first game of the 2023 season.

The moves the Jets have made this offseason, such as signing aging stars Mike Williams and Tyron Smith to one-year deals, have made it clear that they're all in on the 2024 season and see it as their best chance to win with Rodgers at the helm.

The league views them similarly, as they've slated the Jets to play in primetime a whopping six times in the first 11 weeks of the season. The addition of Cohen gives them another potential weapon and is certainly a worthwhile gamble in that context.

Source: New York Jets

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.