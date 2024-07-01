Highlights The Jets traded for Haason Reddick but are unlikely to extend his contract.

Reddick is a skilled pass rusher and turnover creator.

The Jets have prioritized pass rushers in recent drafts, adding talent like Jermaine Johnson and Will McDonald IV.

The New York Jets fortified their pass rushing attack in late March with a trade for star Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick. Reddick will be a free agent at the end of the season, and has already been fined for missing minicamp. According to the Athletics' Zach Rosenblatt, the Jets aren't likely to sign him to a deal. He writes:

The Jets still are unlikely to give Reddick an extension, but perhaps they’d be amenable to guaranteeing his salary and adding incentives to his contract so Reddick isn’t a distraction once training camp begins.

A team can never have enough pass rushers, but the Jets have prioritized the position over the course of the last few drafts. In 2022, they drafted Jermaine Johnson, who broke out in his second season, making last year's Pro Bowl. In 2023, the team selected Will McDonald IV, who flashed in limited playing time.

Few Players Get After the Passer Better Than Reddick

The feared edge rusher is also skilled at creating turnovers

Drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2017, Reddick joined the Eagles as a free agent in 2022, signing a three-year, $45 million contract. He has more than made good on that contract, making the Pro Bowl in 2022 and 2023. The Eagles weren't interested in extending Reddick, so they dealt him to New York.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Haason Reddick was an impressive two way player for the Eagles and didn't come of the field very often. He played in 74% of the team's defensive snaps in each of the last two seasons.

Reddick had a strong season in 2023. He started all 17 games for the Eagles and notched 11 sacks. He was also effective in the running game, totaling 38 combined tackles and 13 tackles for loss. Reddick shined in the postseason the last two years, recording 3.5 sacks in four games.

Haason Reddick Stats Since 2022 Category Total Rank Since 2022 Sacks 27.0 T-4th Tackles For Loss 24 20th Forced Fumbles 6 T-5th

Interestingly, the Eagles signed the player they intend to replace Reddick with, Bryce Huff, away from the Jets. Huff, three years younger than Reddick, signed a three-year, $51 million deal with Philadelphia at the start of the free agency period.

Even if Reddick doesn't receive a contract extension from the Jets, he should have an opportunity for another huge season. The Jets boast significant defensive line talent with Johnson and Quinnen Williams. And New York's secondary, which features Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed, should help to create sack opportunities.

