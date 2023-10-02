Highlights Colin Kaepernick, a former starting NFL QB, asked the New York Jets to sign him to their practice squad as a mentor for Zach Wilson, not as a competitor.

Kaepernick's letter to the Jets was prompted by the team's depth issues after quarterback Aaron Rodgers' injury.

Many believe Kaepernick's ongoing unemployment is systematic retribution for his symbolic role in social justice protests, despite his previous success in the NFL.

In many ways, a recent letter penned by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick read like one from a jilted lover to the love of his life. After seven seasons on the periphery of the NFL, Kaepernick asked the New York Jets and general manager Joe Douglas to consider signing him for the practice squad.

For context, players designated as practice squad players are not part of the team’s main 53-man squad and as such cannot play in regular season games in the NFL. Typically, they serve to mimic schemes run by upcoming opponents, in order to prepare players on the team’s main roster for upcoming games.

With Jets starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers out for the year with an Achilles injury suffered four plays into the season, Kaepernick, now 35, reasoned he could be a solution to the depth issues the team is currently experiencing.

In the letter, Kaepernick made it clear that he would not be competing with young QB Zach Wilson but hoping to serve as more of a mentor. He was not even aiming to secure the back-up spot, a role that most veterans would target. The Jets still said no.

The setback was just the latest twist in the tale for a player once considered by league insiders to have tremendous potential, and what many believe to be a systematic blackballing of the QB for the symbolic role he played in the most significant social justice upheaval in recent years. In case you need a refresher, here is a definitive timeline of Kaepernick got here with the NFL?

Kaepernick destroys Packers in run to the Super Bowl

January 12, 2013

At the peak of his powers, Kaepernick showed just what he's capable of by devastating the Green Bay Packers in the divisional playoffs. In just his second year as a pro, the QB outshone Aaron Rodgers, rushing for 181 yards, a single-game record for an NFL quarterback in the regular or postseason. He also ran for two touchdowns while tossing the rock for 263 yards and two more scores as they trampled the Packers in a 41-31 win.

Kaepernick plays well in loss at Super Bowl XLVII

February 3, 2013

After defeating the Atlanta Falcons 28-24 in the NFC Championship, Kaepernick and the 49ers advance to Super Bowl XLVII, a showdown with the Baltimore Ravens. The 49ers mount an epic comeback but unfortunately fall at the final hurdle as the Ravens win 34-31, but the QB still had a solid game. Kaepernick ran for 63 yards and a touchdown while throwing for 302 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

49ers miss out on making back-to-back Super Bowls

January 19, 2014

Kaepernick and the 49ers failed in their bid to return to the Super Bowl final following a 23-17 loss to eventual champions Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship game. In the season opener, Kaepernick recorded a career high 412 passing yards and three touchdowns against the Packers and beat them again in the playoffs later that season.

Overall, the 49ers ended with a 12-4 record and Kaepernick finished the season with 3,197 yards passing, 21 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, to go with 524 yards rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Kaepernick signs six-year contract extension

June 4, 2014

Kaepernick signed a six-year contract extension with the 49ers worth $126 million, including $54 million in guarantees. However, the team struggles during the 2014 regular season, finishing at 8-8 and missing out on the playoffs for the first time since 2010. Kaepernick ends with 3,369 yards thrown, with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while rushing for 639 yards and one touchdown.

QB loses starting position to Blaine Gabbert

November 2, 2015

Kaepernick lost his spot under center to backup Blaine Gabbert after struggling under the team’s new head coach, Jim Tomsula. Later that month, the 49ers announce that Kaepernick would miss the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury. Over the next two seasons, the 49ers QB position would become a game of musical chairs between Kaepernick and Gabbert.

Kaepernick sheds light on police brutality on social media

July 28, 2016

Kaepernick posts information to twitter regarding the medical report on Freddie Gray, an African American man who was killed by police in 2015. According to reports, Gray was arrested for possession of a knife but suffered spinal cord injuries while being transported to jail.

Six Baltimore police officers were suspended in the wake of the incident but all either had their charges dropped or were acquitted in the end. Kaepernick also spoke out against the police killings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile in the lead up to the 2016 NFL preseason.

Kaepernick sits during national anthem in protest

August 14, 2016

Kaepernick remains seated for the national anthem ahead of the 49ers' preseason opener against the Houston Texans. No one notices until the third preseason game, after which he is asked about his protest by reporters. His response was cogent and clear:

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color. To me, this is bigger than football, and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder".

Kaepernick takes a knee

September 1, 2016

In the final preseason game against the San Diego Chargers, Kaepernick kneels during the playing of the national anthem. The gesture is adopted after a conversation he had with former NFL player and Green Beret Nate Boyer. In order to remain respectful to the military, while protesting, Kaepernick adopts a similar gesture to soldiers paying tribute to a fallen comrade.

Kneeling protest catches on

September 11, 2016

On the opening day of the season, several players follow Kaepernick's lead in kneeling for the national anthem. Among them are Miami Dolphins players Adrian Foster, Jelani Jenkins, Kenny Stills and Michael Thomas. Others lock arms or raise their fists in protest.

Trump attacks players for taking a knee

September 12, 2016

Donald Trump, then a Republican presidential candidate, lashes out at the players, insisting they should leave the country.

"You know, you are talking about a major sport, maybe the major sport, and when you see that and it leads to a lot of other things. I think it's a great lack of respect and appreciation for our country and I really said they should try another country, see if they like it better. See how well they'll be doing. See if they are going to be making $20 million being a second-string quarterback."

Back and forth battle with Gabbert for starting spot

September 12, 2016

Kaepernick’s battle with Gabbert for the starting spot continued, but Kaepernick was also recovering from injuries. In addition to shoulder surgery, he had also done operations on his thumb and knee. Gabbert was named the starter for the season, but Kaepernick won back the starting position in Week 6.

Kaepernick was benched again in Week 13, but returned to the starting line-up the following week. In total, he played 12 games and ended the season with 2,241 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, and four interceptions while adding 468 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Kaepernick makes cover of TIME Magazine

September 22, 2016

A kneeling Kaepernick makes the cover of Time magazine beside the headline "The Perilous Fight". The story talks about the role the anthem protest plays in fueling debate about rights, privilege, police brutality, and patriotism.

Kaepernick, 49ers restructure player’s six-year deal

October 7, 2016

An agreement is reached between the 49ers and Kaepernick to restructure the player's six-year deal. Instead, the deal is reduced to two years, with a third year option. It also gives Kaepernick the right to opt out after 2016.

QB forced to opt out of contract with 49ers

March 1, 2017

The player’s agents announce Kaepernick’s decision to opt out of his contract with the 49ers. Prior to the announcements the reports indicate that San Francisco had planned to release the player had he not chosen to opt out of the contract.

Kaepernick gets blackballed by the NFL

March 18, 2017

Kaepernick remained unsigned while other free agent quarterbacks who were statistically less impactful, were picked up by other teams. This led to allegations that the player was being punished by NFL owners for his protesting, particularly after a Bleacher Report article quoted an unnamed AFC GM as stating that some teams either feared a backlash from their fanbase, or despised the player for his actions.

The 2016 free agency market for quarterbacks was not deep enough for a player like Kaepernick to not receive a single call. A piece from FiveThirtyEight found Kaepernick to be a distant outlier in free agency markets. At the time, Kaepernick’s overall QB ranking of 49.2, from the previous season, left him 24th in the league.

Quarterbacks with much lower rankings were picked up long before their 50th day of free agency, let alone one who led his team to the Super Bowl four years prior.

Kaepernick is named one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People

April 20, 2017

Kaepernick's protests and penchant for speaking out continues to shine light on important issues, which earned him a spot on TIME's list of the 100 most influential people of 2017.

Seahawks express interest

June 5, 2017

The Seahawks express interest in signing Kaepernick after searching for a backup for Russell Wilson. They give him a trial but opt to add Austin Davis, who had eight starts over five seasons in the NFL, to the roster instead, coming as a shock to many. The talent and experience discrepancy between Kaepernick and Davis was clear as day.

And even the fact that 49ers head coach Chip Kelly said that Kaepernick was "zero distraction" during the 2016 season seemingly couldn't salvage his image in front of the league.

Ravens deal falls through

July 31, 2017

Kaepernick had supposedly been in talks with the Ravens on a deal that would bring him to Baltimore, and owner Steve Bisciotti even claimed he had no problem with the protests. However, after Kaepernick's girlfriend tweeted a meme comparing Bisciotti and Ray Lewis to Leonardo DiCaprio's slave owner and Samuel L. Jackson's Uncle Tom-type character from the film Django Unchained, the deal was squashed, according to Lewis.

One wonders why the meme would have bothered Lewis and Bisciotti so much if there hadn't been a level of truth to the Kaepernick camp's view that Baltimore was never serious about signing him. Lewis had also been a vocal critic of Kaepernick's choice to take a knee as well.

Trump insists Kaepernick should have been suspended, calls for anthem rule

September 26, 2017

Despite no longer being a part of the league, the movement started by Kaepernick continued to gain momentum. A long list of players chose to take a knee, raise a fist, or lock arms in solidarity with the unsigned Kaepernick during the early season games.

Trump, now President of the United States, insisted the player should have been suspended and suggests the NFL create rules against kneeling during the anthem. He also calls for players that take a knee during the national anthem to be fired from their jobs.

Cowboys owner Jones kneels with players in hollow gesture

September 26, 2017

After facing pressure due to what was later deemed to be a false report making the rounds on Twitter, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones makes the decision to lock arms and kneel with the team before the playing of the national anthem, but later stand for the actual anthem.

It was clearly a PR move from Jones, who has done nothing since taking that knee to make one believe that he actually cares about the issues Kaepernick was protesting. As one of the most influential owners in the NFL, if he had wanted to make a difference here, he very well could have.

Kaepernick files grievance against NFL owners

October 15, 2017

Kaepernick files a grievance under the CBA against the NFL accusing the owners of collusion. The filing states that NFL team owners "colluded to deprive Mr. Kaepernick of employment rights in retaliation for Mr. Kaepernick's leadership and advocacy for equality and social justice.”

Kaepernick completes $1 million pledge

January 31, 2018

Shortly after deciding to kneel during the anthem, Kaepernick announced that he would be pledging $1 million to organizations working in oppressed communities. The quarterback stood on business and completed his pledge by early 2018, donating thousands of dollars to a bevy of grassroots, community-run organizations that make tangible differences in oppressed communities.

For the final $100,000 of donations, he got other celebrities to match each $10,000 donation he made to increase the impact of his pledge. All the organizations that benefited can be found on his website, which added to the transparency Kaepernick has shown consistently through the whole saga—unlike the NFL and its teams.