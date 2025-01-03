Summary 'Main Event' Jey Uso aims to become WWE World Champion in 2025.

Uso has faced various obstacles in multiple world title opportunities.

Despite winning the Intercontinental Championship, Jey still seeks the elusive world title.

Jey Uso had a breakout year in 2024. Mostly known as a tag team star alongside his twin brother Jimmy for the majority of his career, 'Main Event' Jey fully established himself as a singles competitor. He has become one of the most popular superstars in the company and has been featured in major feuds and storylines with some of the WWE 's top stars.

Uso accomplished a major feat in his career last year by winning his first-ever singles title after he dethroned Bron Breakker to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship. In 2025, the 39-year-old is looking to take it up a notch. In an Instagram story, Jey Uso put the rest of the WWE on notice by declaring that he has his sights set on becoming a world champion in 2025.

World Champion Jey Uso Sounds Beautiful

Jey Uso has yet to get over the hump

Jey Uso is undoubtedly one of the most over superstars in the WWE. He has one of the most popular catchphrases in the company and the WWE Universe loves 'Yeeting' with him every time he enters the ring. Jey is looking to build off a career year heading into 2025 as the WWE ushers in a new era with Netflix.

While Uso has yet to win the big one, he has had several previous opportunities to get to the mountaintop of WWE. His first crack at a WWE world title happened at Clash of Champions in 2020, when he challenged his cousin Roman Reigns to the Universal Championship. Despite losing the first time, he earned a rematch at Hell In A Cell in an 'I Quit' match. Unfortunately, Jey lost as he had no choice but to utter 'I Quit' when Roman placed his injured brother Jimmy in a submission hold.

Close

Shortly after, Jey aligned himself with Reigns and became a member of The Bloodline. As part of the dominant faction, he returned to becoming a tag team star along with his brother Jimmy. Together, The Usos became the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history. But after getting sick of Roman's tyrannical ways, he and Jimmy split themselves from The Bloodline. The two defeated Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the Bloodline Civil War match at Money In The Bank 2023.

After becoming the first man to pin Roman Reigns in over three years, Jey earned his third world championship opportunity at SummerSlam 2023. Unfortunately, his own brother Jimmy interfered and attacked him and cost Jey his chance at immortality.

With The Usos no longer together, Jey split himself from his family and went solo as a member of the Monday Night Raw roster. It was here that Uso established himself as a singles competitor. He earned a World Heavyweight Championship opportunity against Seth Rollins on the December 4, 2023 episode of Raw, but failed to capture the title.

After going toe-to-toe with his brother Jimmy at WrestleMania, Jey won a Fatal Four-Way match to get another crack at the World Heavyweight Championship, this time against new champion Damian Priest at Backlash in France. However, thanks to interference from The Judgment Day, the 39-year-old once again failed to capture the world championship.

Jey Uso World Championship Opportunities Opponent Championship Match Type WWE Event Roman Reigns WWE Universal Championship Singles Match Clash of Champions 2020 Roman Reigns WWE Universal Championship 'I Quit' Hell In A Cell Match Hell In A Cell 2020 Roman Reigns Undisputed WWE Championship Tribal Combat SummerSlam 2023 Seth Rollins World Heavyweight Championship Singles Match Monday Night Raw Damian Priest World Heavyweight Championship Singles Match Backlash 2024

Jey also competed in this year's Money In The Bank ladder match, where the winner earns a world title opportunity whenever he wants to. He was one of the favorites in this year's contest. However, Drew McIntyre ended up taking the briefcase.

Uso did finally win his first singles title in 2024, when he took down Bron Breakker to become WWE Intercontinental Champion. However, he is still seeking to win that world championship that has eluded him throughout his career. Perhaps 2025 is the year Jey Uso realizes that life-long dream.