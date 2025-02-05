Summary Royal Rumble brought a record-breaking PLE for the WWE, but YouTube dislikes for Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair's wins are concerning.

Fans prepared for Charlotte Flair's victory, but Jey Uso winning came as a shock.

YouTube backlash isn't new to the WWE, with 2024 providing them with their most disliked video ever.

The Royal Rumble is one of the most highly-anticipated events on the WWE calendar. From its debut as a TV special in 1988 to turning into a staple of WWE's PLE schedule, the Rumble is a fan favourite show. Uniting both hardcore and casual wrestling fans, the unpredictability paired with returns and debuts makes for unique viewing unparalleled by any other WWE show. With 2025's Rumble having been and gone, the WWE experienced another record-breaking PLE. Achieving the third-highest gate in company history for a PLE, the company will be hoping that is the only record that gets broken. With Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair leaving the event victorious, YouTube figures have revealed just how many dislikes the pairs wins have received, and it doesn't make for good reading.

WWE's first PLE of the year was nothing short of a success. With the likes of Alexa Bliss and Trish Stratus back in the fold, the Lucas Oil Stadium also witnessed what seemed to be the genesis of numerous WrestleMania feuds. As both winners provided the WWE Universe with their fair share of optimism but also scepticism, it appears the bewilderment around the booking has transcended to YouTube. With 2024 providing WWE with their most disliked YouTube video of all time, the company will hope the reaction surrounding their two winners slows down, as figures reveal a world of negativity surrounding Jey and Charlotte's victories.

Royal Rumble YouTube Figures

The like-to-dislike ratio tells a worrying story

The two Rumble endings weighed on the opposite sides of predictability. For the women's event, the WWE Universe were mentally prepared for a returning Charlotte Flair to waltz in and claim her second career Rumble triumph. An understandable move, the fans had their hearts set on other winners, such as Iyo Sky.

The men's event was a shock that the WWE Universe are still processing. With many suspecting a CM Punk victory, when the Best in the World was eliminated, it seemed a sure bet that John Cena would be victorious. However, neither was the case, as 'Main Event' Jey Uso did the unthinkable and won his Anoa'i family their fourth-ever Rumble. Two endings that produced their own unique discourse, WWE's YouTube channel has revealed worrying figures for the company. It was never going to be easy pleasing everyone, but the dislikes will have the WWE questioning their decision.

WWE's Most Disliked YouTube Video

The company will be happy that the Rumble videos haven't gotten this bad

It was just over a year ago that the WWE found themselves in another dislike-based discourse. As Cody Rhodes achieved back-to-back Rumble victories, the American Nightmare revealed he would be forfeiting his main event opportunity and handing it to The Rock. The WWE were hoping this would calmly set up The Rock versus Roman Reigns on the Grandest Stage of them All. However, a #WeWantCody movement and half a million dislikes later on a video of The Rock and Rhodes, the company pivoted and is much better for it.