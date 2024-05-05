Highlights Fans at WWE Backlash in France were among the loudest in company history.

Health warnings were issued due to crowd noise reaching dangerous levels.

The crowd reacted most loudly for Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at the show in Lyon.

WWE held their first ever Premium Live Event in France on Saturday evening as Backlash 2024 took place at the LDLC Arena in Lyon. The capacity crowd had already broken the company record for arena gate receipts but went on to set a new standard in terms of atmosphere as the venue was buzzing all night long.

The Crowd at WWE Backlash Were One of the Loudest in Company History

Health warnings were issued in Lyon

That they were in for a noisy night won't have come as a surprise to the WWE Superstars who appeared on Friday night's episode of SmackDown in the same arena. So loud were the French fans that WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque took to social media to celebrate the fact that ticket holders were receiving warnings from their phones and other devices about the noise inside the arena reaching dangerous levels.

Per a screenshot he posted from a fan's watch, the warning read: "Noisy environment. The sound level has reached 100 dB. Exposure of just a few minutes at this level can cause temporary hearing loss." While hearing loss is no laughing matter, it's fair to say that the fans upped their game even more for Saturday's Backlash show.

The event kicked off with every one of the 12,523 fans in attendance serenading Randy Orton as they belted out his 'Voices' theme song before his tag team match alongside Kevin Owens against The Bloodline. 'The Viper' was clearly having the time of his life lapping up the reception, but the crowd took things to an even crazier level when welcoming Jey Uso for his WWE World Heavyweight Championship match with Damian Priest.

"It's like the walls are moving. This is nuts," remarked colour commentator Corey Graves as the challenger rocked the arena to its foundations when making his entrance. Footage of the remarkable scene quickly went viral and you can check it out below.

Jey Uso Received an Incredible Reception at WWE Backlash in France

Uso might have come up short in his quest for the gold, but he'll almost certainly never forget the awe-inspiring response he received in Lyon. However, as if that madness wasn't enough, the WWE Universe delivered perhaps an even more spine-tingling moment when roaring the words to Cody Rhodes' 'Kingdom' entrance music before his main event clash with AJ Styles.

Fans at WWE shows regularly sing along to the 'American Nightmare's' theme - becoming loudest during the infamous cry of 'Whoa' during the tune, but rarely has it been sung with so much raw emotion as it was at Backlash. Despite English not being the first language of most in attendance, the crowd knew every word to the Downstait song - and made sure to let Rhodes know it.

WWE Fans Go Viral for Singing Cody Rhodes' Theme Music at Backlash

The outrageous noise levels didn't even drop when WWE faded the music out to allow ring announcer Samatha Irvin to introduce the two competitors. Instead, she, Rhodes and Styles waited in the middle of the squared circle for the fans to finish singing the song acapella. Backlash 2024 might have marked WWE's first major event in France but - on the evidence of the atmosphere they created on Saturday night - fans won't have to wait long for a return.