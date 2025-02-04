Jey Uso gave an emotional speech on Monday Night Raw following his shock Royal Rumble win this past weekend, with his final elimination in the match being none other than John Cena.

The former-Bloodline member Uso surprised the world at the 2025 Royal Rumble, taking home the win after defeating none other than fan-favourite John Cena to claim victory. In what was a truly stacked Rumble match, Uso was the last man standing, overcoming the likes of Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and many, many more.

After the dust was settled, all eyes turned to Monday Night Raw, two nights after the Royal Rumble, and it was once again Jey Uso who stole the headlines, but this time around, it was due to his emotional promo that started the show.

Jey Uso's Promo on Monday Night Raw

The Rumble winner could barely hold back his tears

Clutching the microphone with tears in his eyes, Uso stuttered, "I got it, man." The crowd erupted, their chants echoing through the arena. Overcome with emotion, he continued, "Thank you, everybody." Uso struggled to conceal his emotions, and fans could see how much the win meant to the Samoan wrestler, especially those who followed his journey from tag team specialist to main event star.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 full results Match Winner Duration Women's Royal Rumble Charlotte Flair 1:10:20 Men's Royal Rumble Jey Uso 1:20:15 Cody Rhodes vs Kevin Owens Cody Rhodes 25:05 DIY vs The Motor City Machine Guns DIY 14:00

Trying to compose himself, he added, "Every week! Every week with me, man!" It was a powerful moment that highlighted not just his victory, but the struggles and perseverance it took to get there. Uso's win marks a significant milestone in his career, proving he's more than just part of The Usos—he's a solo star in his own right. His emotional speech served as a testament to his hard work, dedication, and the connection he's built with fans worldwide.

This victory sets the stage for what could be a historic WrestleMania moment. With momentum on his side, Uso's path forward is wide open. It is unclear yet as to whether he will use this win to target the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship or seek to settle personal scores. What is clear, however, is that Jey Uso's career is set to reach new heights following his career-defining win.