The Bloodline has well and truly been SHATTERED.

The 16th of June edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw Jey Uso finally make his decision on whether to side with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa and fall in line, or choose Jimmy and exit The Bloodline entirely.

In what has been simmering since the Royal Rumble back in January, the fate of The Bloodline has now reached its breaking point after an epic Usos Superkick on Roman Reigns.

At one point, however, it looked like Jey was going to stick with the stable, but then everything changed!

Video: Jey Uso makes his decision

Facing up against his brother in an emotional speech, Jey said: “I’m the right-hand man, and it’s all because of him [Roman Reigns]. So guess what? You out!”

After a long pause, he seemingly made his mind up “And I’m out too,” before going on to kick Reigns in the face, delivering one of the loudest pops of the night.

After Jey delivered the Superkick to Reigns, Solo Sikoa decided to go for the attack, but was ultimately met by both Usos, who delivered a simultaneous kick to his face, knocking him out of the ring.

Reigns attempted to get back up, but again, The Usos worked in unison to deliver a brutal Superkick that ultimately ended The Bloodline as we know it.

Video: The pop Jey Uso received for making his decision

Fans were shocked at how the scenes unfolded despite the feud building up over the last few months, with some even having to re-watch the scene over and over to come to terms with what had just happened.

On Twitter one user wrote: “I have seen this coming as it’s been building up for months. So am I shocked – yes, but am I surprised? No.”

Another commended the Superkicks that were administered to both Reigns and Sikoa, and said via Twitter: “Those Superkicks, though! Ugh, so good I had to stop and re-watch this again!”

This brilliantly told storyline hasn’t disappointed, and WWE fans have loved every second of it so far.

One user on Twitter commented: “This is cinema right here," while another wrote: “It’s legit been an honour watching this entire story unfold. Outstanding.”

One fan gave such high praise that they consider it to be one of the greatest ever storylines in professional wrestling.

The fan took to Twitter to say: “One of the best closing segments I’ve ever seen in all of wrestling. Thank you all for a fire edition of #SmackDown it made my Friday truly great.”

This was supported by another who wrote on Twitter: “Flat out chaos! Best storyline EVER!!”