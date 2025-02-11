Summary Jey Uso chooses to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Uso earned his title shot by winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble after last eliminating John Cena.

Despite past losses to Gunther, Uso aims to finally conquer The Ring General and claim his first world title.

The 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner has officially made his decision for WrestleMania. On the February 10th episode of Monday Night Raw, 'Main Event' Jey Uso declared that he will face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Uso earned a world title shot at WrestleMania 41 by winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. He outlasted 29 other men and last eliminated John Cena to get the opportunity of a lifetime at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Jey Uso Makes WrestleMania 41 Decision

Uso is going for the World Heavyweight Championship

For the second straight week on Raw, Uso opened the show and celebrated with the WWE Universe. But unlike the previous Monday, 'Main Event' Jey's was cut short as Gunther blindsided the Royal Rumble winner as he YEETed on top of the announce desk. The Ring General then unleashed a vicious attack on his fallen rival with multiple powerbombs in the ring.

But it would take more than that to keep the resilient superstar down. As Gunther made his way to the back, the ever-so defiant Uso got a mic and decided then and there that he will challenge the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41.

"Maybe I shouldn't say this... Me and you at WrestleMania." - Jey Uso

Since winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble at the beginning of the month, Uso has been mulling his decision on which champion to face at WrestleMania. During the Premium Live Event's post-show, the former Intercontinental Champion admitted he already had an inclination towards finishing the job against Gunther at WrestleMania.

A week before the Royal Rumble, he challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title at Saturday Night's Main Event. Uso put up a stellar fight against The Ring General. Unfortunately, he came up just short of winning his first world championship in the WWE.

Jey Uso is Looking to Conquer Gunther

'Main Event' Jey has yet to win a singles match vs. The Ring General