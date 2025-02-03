Jey Uso recently opened up about his interaction with John Cena after winning last weekend’s men’s Royal Rumble match, a victory that came as a surprise to many.

After an 80-minute affair, Jey overcame Cena and 28 other Superstars to secure his spot in April’s WrestleMania 41 main event. In a stacked match, that included the likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, AJ Styles, and of course, John Cena, it was Main Event Jey Uso that got the job done, eliminating Cena to have his hand raised in victory in what will be the 16-time world champion's final appearance at the pay-per-view as he continues on his retirement tour.

Despite the loss and the undoubted heartbreak at just falling short in his final Royal Rumble match, Cena embraced Jey after the match and congratulated him on the victory.

Jey has revealed what was said between the pair in the ring

During an appearance on the “Nightcap” podcast, Jey shared what Cena told him after the match, revealing: “He hugged me. He goes, ‘I remember your first tour. I always told you and your brother, you guys would be fine. Be yourself.’ And he goes, ‘Look at these people now.’ And that’s when he turned me to the crowd.”

Jey's win at the Royal Rumble solidified his place in the WWE history books, as he outlasted big names like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Cena himself. Notably, Jey joins a prestigious list of wrestlers, including The Undertaker, The Big Show, Batista, Edge, Shinsuke Nakamura, and The Miz, who have all eliminated Cena in previous Royal Rumbles.