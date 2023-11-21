Highlights Jey Uso's reaction to Randy Orton's return suggests there is unresolved tension between them.

Jey Uso has been trying to make amends for his past actions and show that he has changed, but it remains to be seen how Orton will respond.

The upcoming WarGames match will be intense and fans are eagerly anticipating how Uso and Orton will work together as teammates.

As Cody Rhodes announced Randy Orton as his team's fifth and final member for their WarGames Survivor Series match, it was the reaction of Jey Uso that told a whole other story.

Randy Orton hasn't been seen in the WWE since May 2022 when he, as a part of the tag team RKBro, lost to The Usos in a winner-takes-all tag team championship match on SmackDown. As Orton now gets ready for his return, Jey Uso will be hoping The Viper has managed to forget all about this match in his 17-month absence.

Jey Uso's history with Randy Orton

Though losing the match would be enough for Orton to dislike Jey Uso, and for Jey to be worried, it is the post-match antics that will be keeping the latter up at night. In typical Bloodline fashion, it was an interference that led to the win, with Roman Reigns ensuring his cousins did not lose the match.

Having won, Reigns and The Usos started laying into Orton and Riddle. The Usos, with steel steps in hand, pummelled Orton against the barricade until he couldn't stand. They then put Riddle through the announce table, before Reigns choked out Orton to end the show.

Although he had been harbouring a back injury for quite some time, it was The Bloodline who sent Orton home, and it will be Jey Uso who has to face up to this when he and Orton stand side by side in a match that runs on the trust and unity between team members; WarGames.

Jey Uso trying to gain forgiveness

Jey Uso has been caught up in a lot of drama surrounding his past since moving to Monday Night Raw, with Drew McIntyre specifically refusing to get along with the former Bloodline member, having remembered how he was when they were feuding. Kevin Owens was also reluctant to forgive Jey Uso and get along with him, despite the pleas of Sami Zayn, as he also didn't forget what he did as part of his role in The Bloodline.

On the other hand, Jey Uso has shown he has changed, having had a tag team title run with Cody Rhodes and having always shown love to Sami Zayn, he is now on the right side of history, and seemingly wants to make amends for things he did in the past.

For Randy Orton, it is yet to be seen how he treats Jey Uso upon return, or the rest of his team. He has a lot of history with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, both good and bad, but it serves Orton best if he puts any emotions against his teammates to the side, as he will be hoping they take all the big bumps and spots, allowing him to ease back into things, if that is even possible in a WarGames match.

With only a short wait until this Saturday's Survivor Series, fans will be on the edge of their seats when it comes time for The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre to take on Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Randy Orton. It will be a brutal match, as every WarGames is, but it is the unknowns such as how Jey Uso and Randy Orton will co-exist that has fans just as excited.