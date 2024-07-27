Highlights Aston Villa's Jhon Duran has agreed personal terms with West Ham ahead of a £35 million move.

The striker is expected to earn £90,000 a week, with the two clubs close to agreeing a deal.

West Ham are also targeting Crysencio Summerville as another offensive reinforcement.

Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran has agreed personal terms with West Ham United ahead of a prospective move to the London Stadium, according to Football Insider.

Duran struggled for minutes last season under Unai Emery, starting just three Premier League games as Villa secured a place in the top four. Despite this limited game time, the Colombian managed an impressive level of productivity, netting eight times in all competitions, thus sparking interest from a number of clubs.

Chelsea were said to be close to landing the forward's signature earlier this summer, but it appears the Blues have moved onto other targets, with West Ham now emerging as the frontrunners to sign the number nine. It's understood that Villa and the Hammers have advanced in talks over a deal worth £35 million, while an agreement has been reached on the player's side.

West Ham Agree Terms with Duran

The striker will earn £90,000 a week

After showing glimpses of quality in the MLS with Chicago Fire, Duran earned a move to Europe in January 2023, joining in a deal worth up to £17.75 million. Since then, operating in the shadows of talisman Ollie Watkins, opportunities have been fewer and far between for the mercurial striker, managing just 25 league appearances in 18 months.

Even with this prohibited role, Duran has been able to display enough quality to provoke interest, with manager Unai Emery labelling him "special" during the 2023/24 season.. West Ham and Chelsea have courted the player this summer, with the Irons now in the front seat, as they look set to land their man.

Football Insider suggest that a deal between the two clubs is close to being reached, with Julen Lopetegui's side expected to pay in the region of £35 million for the 20-year-old's services. The Colombia international will put pen to paper on a deal worth £90,000 a week, representing a significant jump from his reported £30,000 a week contract in the Midlands.

The East London outfit have been in the market for a new striker this summer, as they look to replace the ageing Michail Antonio, who turns 35 part-way through next season. Links to Jonathan David and Artem Dovbyk have circulated, but it appears that Lopetegui pinpointed Duran as his primary target.

The Villa forward is expected to fill the goal-scoring void in the West Ham squad that has begun to emerge as Antonio has declined. He'll become the club's third summer signing after Max Kilman and Luis Guilherme arrived from Wolves and Palmeiras respectively.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Duran Antonio Appearances 23 26 Goals 5 6 Shots Per 90 3.79 1.59 Expected Goals Per 90 0.38 0.31 Touches in Opposition Penalty Area Per 90 5.09 3.14 Key Passes Per 90 0.75 0.43

West Ham Chasing Summerville

A new round of talks with Leeds has been scheduled

Alongside strengthening their central attacking options, Lopetegui is keen to bolster the wide areas, to provide competition for the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Mohamed Kudus. The Championship Player of the Year Crysencio Summerville has been targeted, with fresh talks over a potential deal scheduled.

Summerville netted 19 goals and registered nine assists for the Whites last season, and is understood to be keen to make the step back up to the top flight. While the likes of Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Liverpool have all been linked with the Dutchman, it's believed that West Ham have overtaken these other suitors in the race to sign the 22-year-old.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 27/07/2024