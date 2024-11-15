Jhon Duran is reportedly causing ‘a headache’ for Unai Emery and his Aston Villa staff as he continues to struggle for regular minutes in the Premier League, journalist Wayne Veysey has claimed.

The Colombia international is said to be ‘angry and upset’ over his playing time, having made just three starts across all competitions this season, two of them in the Carabao Cup.

Duran has mostly been used as an impact substitute this term, while Ollie Watkins remains the main striker for Emery at the moment, despite his recent dip in form.

The England international has now gone goalless in his last three Premier League games and has already received calls to be dropped from the starting XI, with Duran eyed as his replacement.

Villa rewarded the Colombian with a new contract only last month – the 20-year-old signed a fresh six-year deal, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2030.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Duran scored eight goals in 17 appearances for Aston Villa across all competitions this season, averaging a successful hit every 76 minutes.

Duran was the subject of interest from West Ham and Chelsea in the transfer window, but Villa were reluctant to sell and trim their striker options ahead of their debut Champions League campaign.

Their decision has so far paid off – the 20-year-old’s late goals have helped Villa survive multiple late dramas this season, including their European home clash against Bayern Munich last month, where they emerged as 1-0 winners after Duran’s sensational long-range effort.

Villa’s form, however, has dipped since that historic win, as they have now lost four games across all competitions in a row, the first such run under Emery since his appointment in 2022.

The West Midlands club have now dropped to ninth in the Premier League and will be hoping to turn things around when they welcome Crystal Palace on 23 November, before taking on Juventus in Europe four days later.

Jhon Duran's Aston Villa Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 11 Goals 4 Assists 0 Expected goals 2.4 Expected assisted goals 0.0 Minutes played 289

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-11-24.