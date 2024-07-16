Highlights Aston Villa are willing to let Jhon Duran leave due to gametime concerns.

Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran has had a decent start to life at Villa Park after signing from Chicago Fire 18 months ago as a highly-heralded youngster from the MLS - but Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Villa chiefs would be prepared to let him depart from the west Midlands in the summer window, with the striker 'not on the same page' as Unai Emery when it comes to first-team minutes.

Signed as an understudy to England hero Ollie Watkins 18 months ago, Duran had a decent contribution this season with five Premier League goals, with most being vital strikes that helped Villa over the line in the race for Champions League football. Still just 20 years of age, Duran has plenty of room to grow and under Watkins, there aren't many better strikers to learn from in the top-flight, especially with Champions League football on the horizon. But Jacobs has revealed that Villa could look to sell him as he doesn't see eye-to-eye with Emery over a lack of game time.

Duran Has Been Linked With a Move Away Before

The Colombian has been on Chelsea's shortlist

Duran was linked with Chelsea earlier in the transfer window for a fee of around £40million, with the Blues not showing any secrets in their search for a striker this summer.

Jhon Duran's Premier League statistics - Aston Villa squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 14th Goals 5 6th Shots Per Game 0.9 12th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 0.9 =6th Match rating 6.32 20th

The Colombian prodigy has shown in spells just what he can do at Villa, though interested clubs know that it would take a huge bid to prompt sporting director Monchi and Emery - who called Duran "special" in May - into accepting a deal for their striker star and with his relative inexperience, it's unsure as to how many teams would plump for a deal just yet.

Jacobs: Emery and Duran "Aren't On Same Page"

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs revealed that Villa won't budge in terms of their asking price, with the money potentially earned from Duran's sale helping them to secure some outstanding talents - such as Amadou Onana - ahead of an unprecedented Champions League campaign - though they could let him go over the striker's gametime concerns. He said:

"Villa have been very firm on their asking price, and that might be because they wanted to invest some of the Duran money into a player in a different position - for example, Amadou Onana. "But one thing is clear that as much as Villa thinking Duran is a top footballer, they are prepared to let him go, because they don't necessarily think that he is on the same page as Unai Emery with his pathway at the football club. "He's looking for more imminent and instant game time, and Unai Emery wants a slightly slower pathway progression, so the player is keen on going elsewhere."

Watkins Talents Show Why Duran is Backup

The England hero is on top of the world right now

You only have to look at England's game against the Netherlands on Wednesday evening, as they cruised to consecutive major tournament finals for the first time in their history, to realise why Duran is behind Watkins in the pecking order.

The Torquay-born star hasn't had a fair crack at the whip at EURO 2024, but Gareth Southgate's introduction of the Villa star with 10 minutes to go proved a masterstroke. His off-the-ball movement is some of the best in the Premier League, and being able to twist Inter Milan star Stefan de Vrij inside out before burying his strike low and hard beyond Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen had all the showings of a lethal, in-form striker.

Duran could be better off learning his craft from the former Brentford man - with more opportunities likely to be available whilst Villa have Champions League football - before moving on.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 12-07-24.