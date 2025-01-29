Arsenal have sent an enquiry to Aston Villa for striker Jhon Duran ahead of a potential January move, according to TBR Football.

Duran has struggled to cement his place as a guaranteed starter for the Villans since arriving in England, with Unai Emery regularly opting for Ollie Watkins in a centre-forward role. When utilised, Duran has made a significant impact, but he's still finding it difficult to convince Emery to make him his starting striker.

Arsenal are likely to be in the market for a new centre-forward in the January window, especially after Gabriel Jesus has been ruled out with a knee injury. Mikel Arteta has a lack of options in attack now, and they could be targeting Villa's Duran.

Arsenal Enquire About Jhon Duran

He's valued at over £100m

According to a report from TBR Football, Arsenal have enquired about the availability of Duran ahead of a potential move in the January transfer window. Aston Villa are said to value the Colombian at over £100m, so it will be interesting to see whether the Gunners make an official move.

Jhon Duran's Aston Villa Stats (2024/25) Games 29 Goals 12 Assists 0 Minutes per goal 87 Minutes played 1,043

Duran, described as 'phenomenal' by journalist Eduardo Hagn, is keen to become a regular starter elsewhere if he's unable to do so with Villa after making just four Premier League starts this season. The former Chicago Fire man is often brought on off the bench to make an impact, averaging more than a goal every 90 minutes.

The report claims that Aston Villa are in talks to sign Chelsea forward Joao Felix, which could allow the Midlands club to sanction a sale of Duran. The Villans are certainly serious about their hefty valuation of Duran, rejecting a £57m bid from West Ham United for the talented striker.

At this stage of his career, it's understandable that Duran would want to become a key figure, whether that be for Emery's side or a new club in the January transfer window. The Gunners could make signing a centre-forward a priority before the deadline, and Duran would certainly be a smart addition at the right price.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-01-25.