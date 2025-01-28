Arsenal recently made a call to Aston Villa to enquire about the situation of striker Jhon Duran ahead of a potential move, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Duran has shown in glimpses this season that he has the ability to be a top Premier League striker, but he's often playing second fiddle to Ollie Watkins. The Colombian forward's goal record this term has been impressive, but he's still finding it difficult to nail down a regular starting role under Unai Emery.

The Gunners appear to be in the market for a new centre-forward, but Villa are playing hard ball in terms of allowing Duran to depart. Despite not being a guaranteed starter, Duran is still an important player for Emery, especially with his goals off the bench.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano has confirmed that Arsenal made a call in recent weeks to understand the situation of Duran. Alexander Isak of Newcastle United is the dream target for the north London club, but it's an almost impossible deal to complete in the January transfer window.

"What I'm told is that also Arsenal made a call in the recent weeks to understand the situation of Jhon Duran, because Sesko, at the moment, no green light from Leipzig. Also Alexander Isak, the dream target of Arsenal. Super expensive, almost very complicated, impossible, nothing in football, but very complicated. And so in recent weeks, also Arsenal called to understand the situation of Jhon Duran, but no bid, no direct negotiations with Aston Villa."

Duran, described as 'phenomenal' by journalist Eduardo Hagn, has been attracting interest from other clubs this window. Reports suggested that West Ham United recently had a £57m bid rejected for Duran, showing how intent Villa are on keeping him at the club this month.

Gabriel Jesus was recently ruled out for a significant period, leaving Mikel Arteta with limited striker options in his squad. As a result, adding a new centre-forward has become a bit of a priority for the north London club, but the January window is edging closer to ending.

