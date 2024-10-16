Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran has been criticised for his discipline by commentator Carlos Antonio, with the Colombian national team set to reveal details as to why the forward started on the bench in their recent game.

Duran has shown this season, predominantly off the bench, that he's one of the most exciting young strikers in European football. Competing with Ollie Watkins for a place in Unai Emery's starting XI, Duran has struggled to cement a regular place in the Villa side.

The attitude of Duran has been previously questioned, and he's now finding it difficult to start for his national team.

Colombia Set to Explain Duran Bench Decision

His attitude has been questioned

Speaking after Colombia's victory over Chile, commentator Antonio has discussed the reasoning behind Duran being benched for the game, dropping a 'bombshell'...

"I do not want to go further, because what Jhon Jáder has to do is understand that he is on his way to becoming a star, and it is good that he maintains some lines of conduct that will not take him out of his football mold."

Antonio has also suggested that the Colombian national team are going to reveal a discipline issue from Duran that meant he didn't start for Colombia...

"And I do not want to go further. Tomorrow, the national team will explain what happened with Jhon Jáder, but Durán did not comply with the discipline these days; and that was one of the reasons why he had to start on the bench."

Duran's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 23 Goals 5 Assists 0 Shots Per 90 3.79 Expected Goals Per 90 0.38 Touches in Opposition Penalty Box Per 90 5.09 Key Passes Per 90 0.75

Reports previously suggested that Duran has been a 'handful' for Emery during his time at Villa and has previously caused problems behind the scenes. After plenty of speculation surrounding his future, Duran stuck with the Villans and is flourishing in a 'super sub' role, but it appears that the discipline issues still remain.

Duran did feature for Colombia, coming on in the second half and doing what he does best, scoring off the bench. There's no doubting his talent as seen in the Premier League this season, but he's going to have to do more to become a regular for his country.

