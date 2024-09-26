Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran has been linked with a departure as Barcelona reportedly target the centre-forward, and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed several clubs are monitoring his situation, but the Catalan giants aren't working on a deal as it stands.

At just 19 years old when Duran arrived, he was seen as a project with a high ceiling of potential. Fast forward to late 2024, and Duran’s future at Villa is a point of debate, particularly given his competition with Ollie Watkins for the starting striker role, his performances so far, and interest from other clubs across Europe.

The Colombian attacker is flourishing under Unai Emery this season, but the majority of his performances have come off the bench. Duran might be frustrated with his lack of starts for the Villans considering the displays he's produced.

Several Clubs Monitoring Jhon Duran

The Villa striker is a wanted man

Speaking on Duran, Romano has provided an update on his future amid links to Barcelona. The respecter reporter confirms that several clubs from the Premier League are monitoring his growth, but Barcelona aren't currently in talks to secure his signature...

"Barca are not actively working on a deal for Jhon Duran now, absolutely. All the rest is speculation. We will see in summer 2025 but mentioning this story now it's completely not true in the sense that Barca are not having contacts for this deal. Several Premier League clubs are monitoring his growth and in the summer Chelsea and then West Ham wanted him, but now he's doing great for Villa so it's a completely different story."

Jhon Duran's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season compared to Ollie Watkins Jhon Duran Ollie Watkins Shots 6.67 3.25 Aerial duels won 4.67 1.00 Shots on target 3.33 1.50 Goals 2.67 0.75 Expected goals 1.40 0.78 Shot-creating actions 1.33 1.25

Watkins’ form, particularly in the 2023-24 season when he reached double figures for goals relatively early, has meant that Duran’s chances have been limited primarily to substitute appearances or rotation in cup competitions. Given Duran’s age and potential, it is unsurprising that several clubs across Europe have reportedly taken an interest in the young Colombian.

On one hand, they may be tempted to cash in on a player who has yet to fully establish himself as a first-team regular. On the other hand, they could gamble on his potential to eventually eclipse Watkins or even partner him in a two-striker system.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jhon Duran has scored 29 goals over the course of his senior club career, while he has chalked up a further 10 assists along the way

Villa Open to Offloading Duran

Chelsea and Newcastle keen

Sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea and Newcastle United are in the mix to sign Duran in 2025, and they've received a boost in their efforts to secure his signature. It's understood that Villa could be willing to offload Duran if the right offer arrives due to the unlikeliness of him displacing Watkins in the starting XI.

Villa are likely to demand in the region of £40m, with AC Milan another club who could enter the race for Duran. Although his performances have been sensational when coming off the bench, if Emery prefers Watkins in the centre-forward role, it could make sense to cash in if a hefty offer arrives on the table.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt - correct as of 26/09/2024