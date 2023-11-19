Highlights Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran has upset Unai Emery with some of his behaviour this season.

Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran is going through a tricky period at Villa Park at the moment, and Sunday People journalist Neil Moxley has suggested to GIVEMESPORT that a senior player needs to have a word with him to clear up some issues.

Being behind Ollie Watkins in the pecking order is never going to be easy for a player, especially considering the form the England international is in. However, the Colombian striker needs to stay patient and not get too frustrated with his lack of game time. There's absolutely no guarantee that Watkins stays fit for the whole season, and Duran needs to be ready to step up.

Emery has recently made some comments about Duran which hints that he's possibly made things difficult for the manager since his arrival.

Unai Emery might not be happy with Jhon Duran

As per the BBC, Aston Villa signed Duran back in January from American side Chicago Fire for a fee of £18m. Considering the Midlands club had Watkins at their disposal, it was a significant sum of money to pay for a player who was likely to play second-fiddle to the Villa striker. However, if Emery's side want to compete on all fronts, having a deep squad will be necessary, but it won't be pleasing for Duran.

Emery has previously admitted that it's a 'challenge' to be coaching Duran whilst speaking on his potential...

“With Jhon Duran, I have my challenge as a coach with him. He is young and his potential could be great, to be the level of one of the better strikers in the world in the future. But it is about trying to build and to do a process with him. He is still young and getting experience."

Jhon Duran's senior club career in numbers Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Envigado 47 9 4 21 1 Chicago Fire 28 8 6 6 1 Aston Villa 24 (429 minutes) 4 0 3 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

It's understood that Duran is not pleased about how he's being treated by Emery, and the Villa striker even deleted all pictures involving him and the club on social media after he wasn't named in the squad to face West Ham United earlier in the season. The Spanish tactician later revealed that there hadn't been a falling out between the two, despite claims.

Journalist Dean Jones later told GIVEMESPORT that it seemed like a 'huge coincidence' that Duran was missing from the squad after these reports had emerged, but it also goes hand-in-hand with Emery's management standards.

Moxley has suggested that he believes a senior player from the Aston Villa squad should take Duran to one side and try and settle him down. The journalist also hinted that Duran has had issues in the past with Chicago Fire, and it's rare for Emery to come out and make a comment on a player in a negative manner. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Moxley said...

"It might be just worth a senior player sort of taking Jhon Duran to one side and sort of saying, you've got a wonderful opportunity here, your working for a top manager at a top football club and you are the understudy effectively to Ollie Watkins, who is obviously banging in goals left, right and centre at the moment. Now, the closest Emery's come to criticising any of his players came a couple of weeks ago, when he called Duran a 'challenge' for any manager. If you look at Duran's past, it's a little bit chequered. He had a little bit of an issue with Chicago Fire. But clearly, the guy's got something."

Aston Villa want to get rid of the striker

Football Insider have recently reported that Emery is growing increasingly frustrated with Duran's behaviour and has made him available for loan ahead of the January transfer window. Although Villa need squad depth in attack, if Duran's actions could have an impact on the morale within the team, it might be best for them to find a new backup striker.

The report goes on to suggest that his attitude has been questioned by the manager on multiple occasions, and with Villa looking to compete for European places once again, they need the whole side pulling in the same direction. It's a shame it's not working out for Duran at Villa Park and the ideal solution would be for him to knuckle down and earn his spot, but the club might have to take action in January.