Chris Sutton has labelled Jhon Duran a player Aston Villa need "to keep on top of", suggesting the young striker requires close management at the club amid his impressive start to the Premier League season.

The 20-year-old has made a strong start to the 2024/25 campaign and is currently Villa’s top scorer in the competition, with three goals in just 103 minutes of playing time.

The Colombian ace’s brilliant long-range effort completed Aston Villa’s 3-2 comeback against Everton on Sunday, earning Duran praise for his stunning screamer, with Sutton calling him "a talented player".

With some now calling for Unai Emery to consider starting Duran in place of Ollie Watkins, who opened his account with a brace last weekend, Duran’s strike from well outside the box was certainly a show of confidence – an attribute the 20-year-old has never lacked, despite a slow start to life in Birmingham.

Duran struggled for playing time in his first 18 months at Villa Park after joining from Chicago Fire in January 2023, amassing just 462 minutes of Premier League football last season.

Duran Praised for Everton Effort

Colombian scored a stunner to beat the Toffees on Saturday

Sutton, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, suggested that while Duran may be a bit of a handful off the pitch, his talent is undeniable:

“This is a guy who backs himself and, everything I’ve heard, he’s, you know, I don’t know whether ‘tearaway’ is the right description. “But, you know, he’s in and around the training ground, and he’s one they sort of need to keep on top of. But he’s certainly a talented player.”

Rumours over the Colombian ace’s future at Villa Park swirled all summer, with Duran heavily linked with an early exit less than 24 months after joining the club.

Both Chelsea and West Ham showed interest in the 20-year-old, with the latter even launching a series of bids, which were firmly turned down by Villa, who were keen to retain the Colombian for his second full season under Unai Emery and held firm on their asking price.

Duran was reportedly interested in joining the Hammers this summer – reports claimed the central striker had already given the green light to a switch to the London Stadium, before West Ham advanced with the signing of Niclas Fullkrug to bolster their frontline.

Jhon Duran's Aston Villa Stats (2023/24) Competition Appearances Goals Premier League 23 5 Conference League 10 2 UECL Qualifiers 2 1 FA Cup 1 0 EFL Cup 1 0

Villa Eye Angel Gomes

Among three clubs linked with the 24-year-old

Aston Villa are among three Premier League clubs who could launch a summer pursuit of Lille midfielder Angel Gomes, with Tottenham and West Ham also potential suitors.

The 24-year-old’s impressive England debut has seen multiple top-flight clubs earmark Gomes as a potential target for next year, as his contract in France expires in less than 12 months.

Gomes has impressed in Ligue 1 in recent seasons, establishing himself as one of the most creative midfielders in the French top division. In 31 league appearances last season, the 24-year-old registered eight assists and maintained a pass accuracy of 89.4%.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-09-24.