Chelsea were considering a move for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran in the January transfer window but an injury may have stopped any potential move, and journalist Ben Jacobs has explained to GIVEMESPORT more on that, while also offering an update on Armando Broja's future.

There has been plenty of talk surrounding the Blues needing to bring in a striker this month, with Nicolas Jackson and Broja showing signs of inconsistency in the centre-forward role. Christopher Nkunku is another option for Mauricio Pochettino in the number nine position, but the French international has struggled with injuries, missing a large portion of the season already.

Although replacing one young forward for another might not make a lot of sense, it does from a financial standpoint. With Broja coming through the academy, any sale will count as pure profit for the books, supporting their efforts to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations. The addition of Duran would have seen them spread the cost over a long period of time.

Broja and Duran - latest news

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea were eyeing a surprise move to sign Aston Villa striker Duran. The report claims that the Midlands club have already rejected an enquiry for the Colombian from West Ham United, but Chelsea were weighing up the possibility of making their own offer before the window slams shut next week.

Jhon Duran vs Armando Broja - 2023/24 Premier League comparison Jhon Duran Armando Broja Appearances 0(14) 6 (7) Minutes 174 455 Goals 2 1 Assists 0 0 Yellow cards 4 3 Pass success rate 66.7% 89.2% Aerial duels won per game 0.6 0.3 Shots per game 0.9 1 Overall rating 6.28 6.32 All stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 25/01/2024

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that there is a feeling that Villa would accept the right offer for Duran if it arrived on the table, with the young striker behind Ollie Watkins in the pecking order. Duran could be targeted as a replacement for Broja, with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano revealing to GIVEMESPORT that the Albanian striker leaving the club is possible in this window.

The Blues are set to demand in the region of £50m to allow Broja to depart, with the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham United, and Fulham all credited with an interest by the Telegraph. Whether any of the aforementioned trio would be willing to cough up the hefty asking price remains to be seen, but it certainly appears that there could be a reshuffle in attack for Chelsea before the end of the window.

Ben Jacobs - Duran under consideration

Jacobs has suggested that Chelsea were considering making a move for Duran, who was described as 'outstanding' by Clinton Morrison, in the final few days of the January transfer window prior to the unjury. The journalist adds that clubs are showing an interest in Broja, and Aston Villa could be one to watch. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Armando Broja has concrete interest from Fulham and Wolves, who would prefer some kind of loan deal with an option or potentially an obligation at the right price. Chelsea's perspective is that they would ideally like, for the right number, to consider a permanent sale. So loan with obligation or just an upfront transfer. And there's enough interest in Broja because along with Wolves and Fulham, you've got West Ham, who have held a historical interest. They made a £33m offer in the previous window, and even Aston Villa could potentially be one to watch, amid links to Jhon Duran. Chelsea were even considering him as one option, although they didn't make an approach."

Unai Emery discusses Duran

Speaking before Aston Villa's fixture against Chelsea in the FA Cup this weekend, Unai Emery discussed the prospect of Duran leaving the club in the January transfer window, with plenty of rumours surrounding the striker. As per The Athletic journalist Jacob Tanswell, Aston Villa are confident that Duran will not be departing before the end of the month.

Emery spoke about Duran, reiterating that he is happy with him, but he's currently out injured and will miss the game against Chelsea.

"Jhon Duran is now injured, but I am happy with him. The last action against Everton he was injured. For the next weeks he is not going to be available."