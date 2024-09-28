Premier League clubs Chelsea and West Ham are among those keeping a close eye on Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran, Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

It’s been a strong start to the season for Unai Emery’s side as they sit in the top half of the Premier League table. In their opening five games, they’ve won four and lost just once. In the Champions League, they kicked off their campaign with a comfortable 3–0 win over Young Boys earlier this month, with Duran netting five times as a substitute in all competitions, and adding one from the start in the EFL Cup in midweek too.

For the likes of West Ham, it’s been a different story as they sit in the bottom half of the standings with new manager Julen Lopetegui picked up a point against Brentford this weekend, but they’ve won just one of their six games so far.

Duran ‘Wanted’ by Premier League Rivals

He was linked with a move away from Villa this summer

The transfer window may be closed, but rumours surrounding Villa’s Duran have not slowed down. The 20-year-old was heavily linked with a departure from Villa Park, with clubs in England tipped to sign the Colombia international.

However, it is the interest from London clubs that is heating up and according to Jacobs, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, it’s not just Chelsea who are keeping a watchful eye on Duran, but West Ham are also in the mix after the struggles in front of goal this season.

“We need to keep a very close eye, not just on Chelsea, who have had Duran on their list of options, but West Ham as well. They moved in another direction and brought in Niclas Fullkrug, but they’re not scoring goals, and they’re not looking sharp or balanced. “They’re not looking like a team at the moment that can challenge for a top-half finish or European football. If things continue to go in a negative direction, they might be one of the clubs that have to spend big to bring in a source of goals, either in January or summer 2025.”

Villa tipped to ‘move’ for Liverpool defender

Joe Gomez has had limited game time this season

Speaking of potential January moves, Villa continue to be linked with Liverpool defender Joe Gomez. The 27-year-old considered his future during the summer, and was expected to leave before the transfer deadline, but a move never transpired for the England international.

After staying at Anfield and adapting to life under new head coach Arne Slot, Gomez has had limited game time this season. After taking on the role as a utility player last season, the defender has had a little over 100 minutes of action across all competitions so far.

Joe Gomez 2023/24 stats for Liverpool in all competitions Stat: Appearances 51 Goals 0 Assists 3 Minutes played 3,133

According to Aston Villa podcaster Ty Bracey, speaking to Villa News, the winter fixture schedule could expose a weakness in the squad. He argues they could be short in defensive areas, and a deal for Gomez may be ignited in the January transfer window.

Villa and Newcastle United were the clubs tentatively linked with Gomez during the transfer window. The player’s versatility is also key given he can play anywhere across the backline, while he also deputised in defensive midfield during Liverpool’s injury crisis last season.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt - correct as of 28/9/2024.