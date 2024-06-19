Highlights Chelsea are still on the hunt for new additions after spending heavily under Todd Boehly.

Jhon Duran has reportedly given the green light to move to Stamford Bridge.

Duran would need to compete with Nicolas Jackson at Chelsea, and may benefit more from staying at Aston Villa.

Chelsea are still in the hunt for new recruits early in the summer transfer window, despite EURO 2024 slowing down the general flow of deals so far in the off-season - but one player who they could sign is Aston Villa man Jhon Duran who has reportedly 'already given the green light' to a move to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have been famed for their huge amounts of spending under owner Todd Boehly in the past two years but barring a late onslaught in the second half of the Premier League campaign last season, they haven't quite hit the heights expected of them after a vast sum of transfer fees spent on up and coming players. They will be hoping that changes once youngsters brought in have settled into the fold under Enzo Maresca, and having recently been appointed to the helm, he will be the man aiming to add to their young playing squad - with Jhon Duran 'giving the green light' towards a move from the west Midlands after a decent first season under Unai Emery, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Jhon Duran: Chelsea Transfer Latest

The striker has been linked with a move to the cash-laden London outfit

Duran joined Villa midway through the 2022/23 season and although he was forced to play second-string to Ollie Watkins in the striker role throughout the campaign, he finished his first full season in English football with a respectable tally of eight goals in 37 games, which had a huge say in firing Villa into the Champions League for the first time in 41 years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jhon Duran was still Villa's sixth-top scorer last season.

But being second in the pecking order in the league hindered his starting opportunities - to which Fabrizio Romano believes that Chelsea could offer him joing forward. The Italian stated on his Playback channel:

"Chelsea have to reach an agreement with the player and with the club. On the Jhon Duran case, they already have the green light of John Duran, but not yet the green light of Aston Villa. "In that case, it has to be a swap deal so it is a complicated story, guys - it is not easy."

Duran Could be Best Staying at Aston Villa

For a lot of players, Chelsea can be a poisoned chalice

Any potential move for Duran does seem far-fetched but with Villa being interested in Conor Gallagher amongst others, there is the scope at least for a potential move to the capital for the striker. Villa have been looking into various swap deals in recent weeks due to their PSR downfalls; star midfielder Douglas Luiz has been linked with a move to Italian outfit Juventus with Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling Jr. heading to the Midlands; but it appears Villa have got cold feet over a move for the American and that remains in the balance.

Jhon Duran's Premier League statistics - Villa squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 14th Goals 5 6th Shots Per Game 0.9 12th xG Per Game 2.23 29th Match rating 6.32 20th

Duran would have to oust Nicolas Jackson from the lineup if he does make the switch to join Maresca, but you can't help but feel that at one of the most tightknit squads in the country under Emery, he would be better off serving his development at Villa Park where he would almost certainly play Champions League football - after being labelled as 'special' by Emery.

Chelsea's wage structure will likely be higher, and that of course can come with more money for the Colombian - but at the age of just 20, financial reasons should not be the be all, end all - especially with Jackson and Christopher Nkunku to edge as his competition.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 19-06-24.