Highlights Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran has 'said yes' to a move to West Ham United.

West Ham are looking to bolster their attacking options ahead of Julen Lopetegui's first season.

Duran struggled for playing time under Unai Emery in his 18 months at Villa Park.

Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran has given the green light to a move to West Ham United as he is attracted by the possibility of working under Julen Lopetegui, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

Despite recent links with Chelsea, the 20-year-old Colombia international has emerged as a concrete option for West Ham in recent weeks.

The Hammers are keen to bolster their attacking options under newly-appointed boss Lopetegui after relying heavily on winger Jarrod Bowen’s stellar performances up front last season.

Anticipating a busy remainder of the summer, West Ham recently announced the signing of Wolves defender Max Kilman and show no signs of slowing down in the transfer window.

According to Romano, Duran has already ‘said yes’ to West Ham as he looks to leave Villa Park after a disappointing 18 months under Unai Emery.

GMS has previously reported that the 20-year-old is not seen as ‘a major part’ of Emery’s plans going forward, with the Villains happy to see him leave ahead of their Champions League debut.

The Birmingham outfit are seeking reinforcements in several areas across the pitch before their historic season and could entertain offers for Duran reaching around £40m, according to Romano.

Aston Villa Set Price for Duran

He is keen to work under Lopetegui

Romano, speaking to GMS, suggested that West Ham have ‘a concrete possibility’ to sign Duran this summer:

“For Jhon Duran, Aston Villa always wanted something around £40 million. So let's see if maybe with some add-ons, they can reach an agreement and get the deal done. “The player already said yes to West Ham, he is attracted by the possibility of working under Julen Lopetegui. So for sure, Jhon Duran-West Ham is a concrete possibility.”

The Colombian striker, who joined Villa in January 2023 from Chicago Fire, has struggled for playing time under Emery, racking up just 462 minutes of Premier League football last season.

Superb Ollie Watkins’ form left Duran watching from the sidelines as he now looks to depart for a fresh start in England and could become West Ham’s starting striker in Lopetegui’s first season.

Last month, the 20-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea, but the Blues eventually advanced with signing promising forwards Omari Kellyman and Marc Guiu.

Jhon Duran's Aston Villa Stats (2023-24) Appearances Goals Minutes per goal Premier League 23 5 93 Conference League 10 2 222 UECL Qualifiers 2 1 83 FA Cup 1 0 – EFL Cup 1 0 –

West Ham Eye Jackson Tchatchoua

Join Everton in the race to sign the defender

West Ham have reportedly joined Everton in the race to sign Hellas Verona right-back Jackson Tchatchoua as the Hammers are keen to bring in another defender after Max Kilman’s arrival.

After missing out on Flamengo centre-back Fabricio Bruno due to a personal terms disagreement, the Hammers quickly moved on to other targets in defence, including Tchatchoua and Jean-Clair Todibo.

Keen to replace Ben Johnson, Lopetegui’s side seem to have identified Tchatchoua as their possible option at right-back to provide backup for Vladimir Coufal next season.

The 22-year-old has no shortage of suitors after his impressive debut season in Verona, assisting two goals in 26 appearances.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-07-24.