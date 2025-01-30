After accounting for a sell-on clause about to be triggered, the Major League Soccer record books have been re-written: Former Chicago Fire FC forward Jhon Duran will be the new league-record outbound transfer, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

The deal for Duran to Aston Villa is now worth a grand total of $30.7 million, easily a new league record fee. Duran is about to complete a move from Aston Villa to Al-Nassr for around $80 million plus add-ons. When that deal goes through, Chicago will be due another $8.7 million, taking the total fee to $30.7 million.

Below is an exclusive breakdown of the fee received by Chicago:

$18 million initial fee in 2023

$4 million add-ons all hit

$8.7 million sell-on clause (15% sell-on clause of profit)

That number can still increase, depending on if further add-ons are hit in Al-Nassr's deal with Aston Villa. Chicago will still be due 15 percent of whatever else comes.

The previous record was the $22 million Bayern Munich paid (after add-ons hit) to the Vancouver Whitecaps for Alphonso Davies. It had been widely reported that Miguel Almiron's transfer to Newcastle United from Atlanta United was $27 million, but that figure had been misreported. It was $19 million up front plus add-ons and a sell-on clause that won't trigger, as Almiron has been re-signed by Atlanta.

Duran's Rapid Rise to Stardom

Duran, 21, joined the Fire in 2022 after the club initially agreed a deal a year prior when he was only 17-years-old at Envigado in his native Colombia. He spent just a season in MLS, quickly rising from talented young player to absolute wonderkid, with eight goals and five assists in 1,365 minutes. He finished the season with five goals and two assists in his final five games, showing he was ready for a move abroad.

Aston Villa moved quickly in January 2023 to seal a move. The initial $18 million fee was already among the most opulent in MLS history.

The signing and selling of Duran is the best piece of business done by former Chicago Fire sporting director Georg Heitz. Duran was signed for around $2 million initially, with the Fire beating a number of European clubs to his signature. If they had waited any longer to seal the deal, he would have went directly to Europe.

Duran has been extremely productive in his minutes with Aston Villa, but was stuck being second-choice to England international Ollie Watkins. Villa manager Unai Emery prefers a one-striker system. So far this season, Duran had 12 goals in just 1,043 minutes. Last year he had eight goals in 1,103 minutes.

Chicago also sold American goalkeeper Gaga Slonina to Chelsea for an initial $10 million fee in January 2023 as well. At the time, the Fire were responsible for the most transfer revenue received in one window.