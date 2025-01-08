Anthony Taylor sent off Jhon Duran during Aston Villa’s Boxing Day defeat to Newcastle – even though two of his on-field colleagues advised that the challenge on Fabian Schar didn’t warrant a red card, newly released match audio can reveal. Duran was shown a straight red card by Taylor after he was deemed to have deliberately stood on Schar.

The decision left Aston Villa manager Unai Emery outraged after the game, who said: "Three matches for this red card is hard to accept. There was no action with the intention to kick him. We are working a lot with him to teach him. He is going the way we decide for him, but the referees have to be fair, taking decisions with time."

Villa’s appeal to overturn the three-match ban was unsuccessful. However, on the latest episode of Match Officials Mic'd Up, PGMOL chief Howard Webb reviewed the incident again and shared the match audio from the officials. If the initial red card caused controversy, the referee’s refusal to reconsider his decision has only triggered greater outcry.

VAR Audio From Jhon Duran Red Card Is Released

It appears Anthony Taylor was adamant about sending off the Colombian

As soon as the tackle is made on the Newcastle defender, the fourth official is heard saying, "It looks accidental from here." This is followed by one of Taylor's assistant referees explaining, "So Duran steps on the back. For me, it's a reckless act rather than anything more. He's sort of trying to stop and then lands in the wrong place."

Taylor initially responds with a simple, "Ok..." suggesting a caution for Duran may have been the decision. However, Taylor begins to reconsider, questioning, "Hang on, he [Schar] is holding somewhere else here [on his body]." Schar clutching his inner thigh led Taylor to issue a red card, leaving VAR to assess whether the decision should stand.

VAR then takes a brief 10-second review of the incident, observing Duran’s studs making contact with the Newcastle defender, and concludes that no clear and obvious error was made, resulting in the Villa forward’s dismissal.

Howard Webb defended the decision, arguing that no one on the pitch was better placed to judge the incident than the referee himself. However, Taylor faces justified scrutiny, as his decision appeared to shift in response to Schar’s reaction rather than his own initial observations – despite a two-to-one majority of officials recommending a caution over a red card.