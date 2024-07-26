Highlights Aston Villa’s interest in Atletico Madrid and Portugal forward Joao Felix is genuine.

The huge fee and salary demands present a significant stumbling block.

A possible sale of Jhon Duran could help any potential deal this transfer window.

Aston Villa’s interest in Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix is genuine, journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT, but any potential deal could hinge on the sale of Jhon Duran.

It’s been a busy summer for Unai Emery’s side so far with the high-profile additions of Amadou Onana from Everton, Ian Maatsen from Chelsea, Cameron Archer from Sheffield United and Jaden Philogene from Hull City. Samuel Iling-Junior, Lewis Dobbin, Enzo Barrenechea and Ross Barkley have also come through the door for lesser fees.

In terms of outgoings, Villa have made two significant sales as Moussa Diaby joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad and midfielder Douglas Luiz moved to Juventus. Morgan Sanson, Viljami Sinisalo and Filip Marschall also departed, while Philippe Coutinho moved back to Brazil on loan.

Villa’s Interest in Felix is ‘Genuine’

The forward is under contract until 2029

Villa are eager to sign Felix from Atletico Madrid this summer, with the forward allowed to depart the La Liga club for around half of the £114million they paid for him in 2019 from Benfica, according to journalist Romano.

Despite joining the La Liga giants as their record signing five years ago, the 24-year-old has failed to settle at the Estadio Metropolitano. He spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan at Chelsea and the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign at Barcelona, but the Catalan giants are yet to sign him on a permanent deal.

This could pave the way for the likes of Villa to swoop, with Felix’s former club Benfica also linked in recent times. However, Romano insists it is a complicated deal for Villa to get over the line, and it could hinge on further departures.

He told GIVEMESPORT:

“Aston Villa always wanted £40million as the value of the package for Jhon Duran, so the negotiations are ongoing. I think this will be important as, if Villa can make this amount of money after Moussa Diaby [sale], they can really try to make the dream happen with Joao Felix. “It’s still not easy and it’s complicated due to the big fee and salary. The salary especially could be an issue, but the interest [in Felix] is genuine.”

Villa ‘Reject’ Latest Duran Bid

He joined the club in January 2023

Villa have rejected an offer from West Ham for Duran, also according to journalist Romano. It has been claimed the Midlands club hold a firm £40million valuation of the Colombia international.

The Hammers offered £32million for Duran, and looked to include 18-year-old midfielder Lewis Orford and a sell-on clause. However, that was still not enough to meet Villa’s demands and negotiations are ongoing as the player is keen on the move.

Jhon Duran 2023/24 stats for Aston Villa across all competitions Stat: Appearances 37 Goals 8 Assists 0 Minutes played 1,103

Duran signed for Villa in January 2023 from MLS side Chicago Fire, and he has made just shy of 50 appearances in a season and a half with the club. At international level, the 20-year-old made his senior Colombia debut in 2022, aged just 18, and he now has 10 caps to his name.

